Leone Nakarawa is poised to make his second Glasgow Warriors debut

Leone Nakarawa is in line to make his second Glasgow Warriors debut after being added to the squad for Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup match at Sale.

Nakarawa rejoined Glasgow last month on a deal until the end of the season after three years in France with Racing 92.

The fans' favourite has been nominated as an additional player by his club for the final group stage fixture at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Nakarawa's inclusion means another lock forward, Kiran McDonald, has dropped out of the squad. McDonald has been injured for most of this season.