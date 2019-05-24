Leinster’s Leo Cullen sorry for saying Glasgow players support Rangers

Leinster boss Leo Cullen has apologised for his controversial remarks ahead of tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 final at Celtic Park tomorrow evening.
The Irish province’s head coach had said “Glasgow rugby players all support Rangers, I’ve been told” and suggested Celtic fans should come and support Leinster in the final.
As he faced the media at Celtic Park today alongside recalled skipper Johnny Sexton he made a statement before fielding questions, clarifying his comments.
“I made a throwaway remark last weekend in jest. I didn’t mean to offend anyone. For any individuals I did offend, I apologise to them,” said Cullen.
As well as Lions star Sexton returning in the No 10 jersey, Rob Kearney comes in at full back with Jordan Larmour moving to the right wing and James Lowe continuing on the left.
Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose are again in the centre with Luke McGrath and captain Sexton the half backs.
In the pack, Lions front-row trio Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong start with Scott Fardy and James Ryan in the second row behind them.
In the back row, vice-captain Rhys Ruddock starts at blindside flanker with Josh van der Flier on the openside and Jack Conan at No. 8.
LEINSTER TEAM for Guinness Pro14 final against Glasgow Warriors at Celtic Park, tomorrow, 6.30pm
15. Rob Kearney
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Luke McGrath
1. Cian Healy
2. Seán Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Scott Fardy
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan
SUBS
16. Bryan Byrne
17. Ed Byrne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ross Molony
20. Max Deegan
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Ross Byrne
23. Rory O’Loughlin
