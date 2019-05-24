Leinster’s Leo Cullen sorry for saying Glasgow players support Rangers

Have your say

Leinster boss Leo Cullen has apologised for his controversial remarks ahead of tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 final at Celtic Park tomorrow evening.

The Irish province’s head coach had said “Glasgow rugby players all support Rangers, I’ve been told” and suggested Celtic fans should come and support Leinster in the final.

Leinster coach Leo Cullen, left, with Glasgow coach Dave Rennie. Picture: SNS

As he faced the media at Celtic Park today alongside recalled skipper Johnny Sexton he made a statement before fielding questions, clarifying his comments.

“I made a throwaway remark last weekend in jest. I didn’t mean to offend anyone. For any individuals I did offend, I apologise to them,” said Cullen.

As well as Lions star Sexton returning in the No 10 jersey, Rob Kearney comes in at full back with Jordan Larmour moving to the right wing and James Lowe continuing on the left.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose are again in the centre with Luke McGrath and captain Sexton the half backs.

In the pack, Lions front-row trio Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong start with Scott Fardy and James Ryan in the second row behind them.

In the back row, vice-captain Rhys Ruddock starts at blindside flanker with Josh van der Flier on the openside and Jack Conan at No. 8.

LEINSTER TEAM for Guinness Pro14 final against Glasgow Warriors at Celtic Park, tomorrow, 6.30pm

15. Rob Kearney

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Seán Cronin

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Scott Fardy

5. James Ryan

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

SUBS

16. Bryan Byrne

17. Ed Byrne

18. Andrew Porter

19. Ross Molony

20. Max Deegan

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Ross Byrne

23. Rory O’Loughlin

