Kyle Steyn injury update raises concerns ahead of Scotland’s autumn Test series

Results of scan awaited but problem is worse than originally thought

Kyle Steyn’s participation in Scotland’s autumn Test series has been placed into doubt after it emerged that the ankle injury he suffered against Benetton last month is worse than originally thought.

Glasgow Warriors are still awaiting results from the latest scan undertaken by their captain but head coach Franco Smith has warned that it could become “a six- to eight-week injury”.

Smith and his squad are in South Africa for matches this weekend against the Sharks and next week against the Stormers.

Glasgow Warriors captain Kyle Steyn, left, with head coach Franco Smith. | SNS Group

“We scanned him on Wednesday and it looks like it’s more serious than we thought originally,” said Smith.

“It will then become a six to eight-week injury. But the confirmation will come on Monday, so that will be more clear. But for now, he's not available for this game and most likely not for next week either.”

Speaking last week, Steyn felt optimistic about the injury which he described as partially torn ligaments in his lower leg. He had started the season well with Glasgow, scoring a try in the opener against Ulster then a double in the win over Benetton.

Smith added. “We need the confirmation also from the doctors in Scotland next week and the week after with this precise plan. We will obviously make sure that we get him back on the field as soon as possible.

“But I do not want to rule anything out for him at this moment. It's a subtle injury that can be treated conservatively. So we'll just see how he progresses. But it looks like it's a little bit longer term than just two weeks.”