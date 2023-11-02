All Sections
Kyle Steyn and Huw Jones injury worries as Six Nations looms for Scotland

Kyle Steyn faces a race against time to be fit for the start of the Six Nations and there is also concern over his Glasgow Warriors and Scotland team-mate Huw Jones.
By Graham Bean
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 22:00 GMT
 Comment
Glasgow Warriors' Kyle Steyn was injured during the BKT United Rugby Championship match against Connacht in Galway on Saturday. (Photo by Ben Brady/INPHO/Shutterstock)Glasgow Warriors' Kyle Steyn was injured during the BKT United Rugby Championship match against Connacht in Galway on Saturday. (Photo by Ben Brady/INPHO/Shutterstock)
Glasgow Warriors' Kyle Steyn was injured during the BKT United Rugby Championship match against Connacht in Galway on Saturday. (Photo by Ben Brady/INPHO/Shutterstock)

Both players were injured in Glasgow’s defeat by Connacht last weekend, winger Steyn damaging his ankle while centre Jones hurt his toe. Steyn, the Warriors captain, had surgery on Thursday and will be out for up to three months. Jones is awaiting results of a scan.

“Kyle is getting operated on so he’ll be out for 10 to 12 weeks,” said Franco Smith, the Glasgow coach. “It’s an ankle injury. It might be a little earlier but it will be around then. Hopefully before Christmas we’ll have him back training on the field and then we’ll see how he develops.

“With Huw, we’ve had a mixed bag of feedback. We’re waiting for the final outcome as more imaging was required. It’s a particular one as it’s his toe so we want to make sure that we get more clarity on that. It can be good news, or very bad news – we’re still waiting.”

The absence of two of their most experienced backs will be felt by Glasgow who face the Stormers at Scotstoun on Friday. Both players were part of Scotland’s World Cup squad, with Steyn playing in two matches in France and Jones four. Gregor Townsend’s side begin their 2024 Six Nations campaign against Wales in Cardiff on February 3, with the national coach due to name his squad in January.

