Kyle Rowe tipped to make Scotland squad return as Glasgow Warriors reap benefits of revitalised winger

Kyle Rowe’s solitary Scotland appearance turned quickly from joy to anguish but Nigel Carolan doesn’t expect it will also be his last.

The then London-Irish winger made his international debut in the second Test against Argentina in July 2022 but lasted just 12 minutes before tearing his anterior cruciate ligament, a wretched injury that would keep him sidelined for the best part of the following year. By the time Rowe was fit to return London-Irish were deep in financial trouble and Glasgow moved quickly to pick up the free agent and bring him back to Scotstoun where he had served previously on the fringes. Now, though, the 25-year-old is front and centre of head coach Franco Smith’s plans, especially given the injury to Kyle Steyn that will sideline the Warriors captain for the rest of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rowe’s try against Ulster at the weekend was his third of the season and attack coach Carolan believes that in this form the winger ought to be in contention when Gregor Townsend names his Scotland squad for the Six Nations. “Kyle Rowe has been a revelation for us since he came in,” said the Irishman. “He’s such a cool head with a quiet demeanour. He’s like a silent assassin. He goes about his business, he’s good under the high ball, he’s a finisher, his work rate is phenomenal and he’s got footwork and passing. He’s been a really good acquisition for us this season. At the moment it’s working to Glasgow’s benefit and I can’t see how or why he couldn’t be involved with Scotland either in the Six Nations. He’s such a good pro, an international-quality winger. And I think he’s only going to get better.”

Kyle Rowe impressed once again for Glasgow Warriors against Ulster.