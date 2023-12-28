Kyle Rowe recalls only Murrayfield memory as Glasgow Warrior says he can help fill in at 15 for Scotland

Any book on Kyle Rowe’s Murrayfield memories would be a short one but the winger is hopeful of adding several more chapters in the years to come.

Rowe’s only previous senior match at the national stadium came when he was part of an Ayr side, that also included Stafford McDowall and Ollie Smith, that defeated Heriots to complete a league and cup double. He returns to the big bowl as a Glasgow Warriors player tomorrow, eager to play his part as Franco Smith’s men look to record an aggregate victory over Edinburgh to retain the 1872 Cup. At the back of Rowe’s mind will be the looming Six Nations campaign and the chance to add to the solitary Scotland cap he has in his collection so far.

“I played [at Murrayfield] for Ayr during the season that we won the league and cup double,” recalled the former London Irish winger. “I’m not 100 percent sure of the crowd that day but it definitely wasn’t as many as there will be this weekend! The 1872 Cup is one of the oldest competitions in the world so it’s a big thing for both clubs to play for. And with it coming just before the Six Nations there’s always going to be that competition against your opposite number for those Scotland places. With me only having one cap I don’t want to just stop there. I want to play at Murrayfield as many times as I can and to play for Scotland as many times as possible. When I made my debut in Argentina, it was in the forefront of my mind to try and get a game at Murrayfield but I did my ACL and that never happened.”

Kyle Rowe in action for Glasgow Warriors.