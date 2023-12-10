Scotland international Blair Kinghorn scored two tries on his Toulouse debut as the French heavyweights began their quest for a sixth European title by crushing Cardiff 52-7 at a rainswept Stade Ernest-Wallon.

Kinghorn, who swapped Edinburgh for the south of France last month, claimed Toulouse’s third and seventh touchdowns from full-back, and Cardiff had no answer to their all-court game. Matthis Lebel, Richie Arnold, Anthony Jelonch, Arthur Retiere and Alban Placines also crossed, while France’s World Cup full-back Thomas Ramos marked an appearance at fly-half by kicking five conversions and a penalty, while Baptiste Germain landed two conversions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a dramatic day of European rugby, Henry Slade held his nerve to land a match-winning conversion with the game’s final kick as Exeter launched their Investec Champions Cup campaign with a stunning 19-18 victory over Toulon, while Bath - who started Scotland internationalists Finn Russell and Cam Redpath - opened their Champions Cup campaign with an ultimately conclusive 37-14 victory over Ulster at the Recreation Ground.

In Glasgow Warriors' section, Munster’s European campaign began in frustrating fashion as they were held 17-17 by Bayonne at Thomond Park. First-half tries from wing Shay McCarthy and number eight Gavin Coombes, both converted by Jack Crowley, put Munster in the driving seat. Crowley also kicked a penalty, but Bayonne - who host Warriors next week - belied their lowly position in the French Top 14 to hit back and earn a draw.

Owen Farrell could not inspire Saracens to victory on his return to action as the Bulls eased to a straightforward 27-16 win in the Investec Champions Cup. The England playmaker, who is taking a break from international rugby for his mental well-being, kicked his two penalty attempts and had plenty of trademark up-and-unders, but also missed a penalty kick to the corner when Saracens were still in the game and both conversion attempts. Saracens' hopes were undermined by indiscipline, with Billy Vunipola shown a red card for launching himself into a clear-out and making contact with the head.

Finally, Bristol claimed a dramatic 36-34 victory over Lyon at Ashton Gate after fly-half Callum Sheedy dropped a goal four minutes into stoppage time.