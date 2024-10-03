Key Scotland duo boost Glasgow Warriors as Benetton sinner hit with punishing ban

Dempsey and Jones selected for third URC match of season

Scotland duo Jack Dempsey and Huw Jones will both make their first appearances of the season for Glasgow in Friday’s URC match away to Cardiff.

Number eight Dempsey has been sidelined with a back injury while centre Jones has been troubled by a calf issue, but both have been named in the XV for the trip to the Welsh capital.

There are nine changes in total to the starting line-up from last week’s win over Benetton, with Scotland prop Rory Sutherland handed his first start after making his debut against the Italians. Namibian prop Patrick Schickerling is in line to make his debut off the bench after joining from Exeter in the summer.

Cardiff have won both of their matches so far – against Zebre and Scarlets – and head coach Franco Smith is braced for a tough test.

“We were pleased to record our first win of the season last weekend, but we know that there are still plenty of areas in which we can improve,” he told the Warriors’ website. “Cardiff have recruited well during the summer and have started the season strongly, a start they will be keen to continue in front of their home support.

“We also look forward to seeing Patrick pull on the Glasgow jersey for the first time this weekend. He has quickly bought into our environment and has trained well to earn his opportunity.”

Cardiff have made one change as they host the reigning URC champions. Harri Millard is the only new face in the starting XV, joining Mason Grady and Cam Winnett in the back-three.

Head coach Matt Sherratt said: “We were pleased with our performance against the Scarlets and I think we set a good foundation. Our collisions were a lot better, we were stronger defensively and there was a real intent.

“It was a performance more like Cardiff but as I have previously said it’s going to take a bit of time and hopefully we can make improvements week on week. It’s going to be another step up this weekend.

“Glasgow have always been a very good team. The biggest compliment I can probably pay them is that they've got a real clear identity. That's a massive compliment to Franco and his coaching staff because their players are very clear on their DNA, their very clear on their game plan.

“So we know what to expect and it’s about meeting that challenge. We are expecting another big crowd at the Arms Park and we have had some great nights under the lights in recent years.”

Meanwhile, Benetton second row Scott Scrafton has received a four-match ban for his tackle on Glasgow Warriors’ Adam Hastings during last Friday’s match at Scotstoun.

Scrafton was dismissed by referee Marius van der Westhuizen for the dangerous offence on the Scotland stand-off on 39 minutes, with Warriors going on to win the match 42-10.

In a disciplinary update via the URC, a statement read: “In the Player’s responses to the Judicial Officer overseeing the disciplinary process (Rhian Williams, Wales), he had accepted that he had committed an act of foul play which warranted a Red Card.

“Ms. Williams found that the incident met the Red Card threshold, with entry of mid-range warranting six weeks. The Player received two weeks mitigation due to his acceptance of committing an act of foul play and his immediate apology before leaving the field which results in a four-game suspension.”