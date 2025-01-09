Ireland wing suspended for referee criticism

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connacht’s Ireland international Mack Hansen has been banned for three matches following his comments about referees and officiating after last month's defeat by Leinster.

One of the games he will miss is the United Rugby Championship clash with Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun on January 24. But he will be free to play for Ireland in the Guinness Six Nations Championship which begins the following week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hansen was given a six-week ban but - three of the weeks are suspended - after an Independent Disciplinary Panel upheld a charge of misconduct against the player. Additionally, Connacht have received a suspended €10,000 fine related to the player’s sanction.

A statement issued by the URC said: “Hansen was charged with Misconduct in breach of Clause 3.2 of the Disciplinary Rules of the BKT United Rugby Championship after comments that he made about the match officiating of the Round 8 Leinster Rugby versus Connacht Rugby game on December 21, 2024. Those comments included significant criticism of the referee officiating at that match.”

Connacht lost the match 20-12 at Aviva Stadium on December 21 and Hansen said it felt like his team were playing against "16 men".

Ireland wing Mack Hansen has been banned for three matches. | Getty Images

Connacht coach Pete Wilkins was asked if he agreed and Hansen interrupted to say: “Can I say something real quick about the situation? Like, I feel like we get this every week. We never get any calls, ever. I've been feeling this for years now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the URC disciplinary guide, “misconduct” is defined to include (among other things) “ … any conduct, behaviour, statements … or practices by a Club and/or any of its Players, its other Persons or its supporters, on or off the Playing Enclosure, during a Match or otherwise, that is unsporting and/or insulting and/or that brings or has the potential to bring the sport of rugby union, the Championship, other Clubs or Persons, match officials, [United] Rugby Championship, one or more of the Unions and/or any sponsor or other commercial partner of the United Rugby Championship into disrepute …”.

Hansen was also charged with misconduct in breach of eight other clauses of the Disciplinary Rules (3.3, 3.3.4, 3.3.5, 3.3.6, 3.3.8, 3.3.13, 3.3.14 and 3.3.18).

The URC said, “Hansen in large part accepted that his actions amounted to Misconduct and apologised for his actions”.

But the player must also make a full apology to the Chris Busby of the IRFU who refereed the Leinster v Connacht fixture as well as undertaking “an appropriate course (related to match officiating)”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connacht have been told they must run an education session with their players about how to conduct themselves in post-match media sessions and interactions with the media.

The URC statement added: “The Panel noted that the Player expressed extreme remorse about his comments and the manner of public attention it has drawn. Regardless of the sanction applied it was always the Player's intention to sincerely apologise to the Match Official involved once the disciplinary process had concluded. However, the Player has also been warned as to his future conduct in these situations.”

Hansen will miss Connacht’s next three games: January 11: v Lyon Rugby (ECPR Challenge Cup); January 17: v Cardiff Rugby (ECPR Challenge Cup); January 24: v Glasgow Warriors (BKT United Rugby Championship).

Ireland begin their Six Nations campaign at home to England on February 1. They then play Scotland at Murrayfield on February 9.