Kenny Murray: Peter Murchie to take over departing coach's Glasgow duties

The experienced Murray is leaving Scotstoun where he has been the club’s assistant coach since 2013.He will take up the position of Head of Player Transition from Monday, making Glasgow’s game with La Rochelle on Saturday his last with the club.The new job will see Murray inherit the national under-20 side from Sean Lineen whose departure was announced last month.Glasgow skills coach Peter Murchie will take over Murray’s defensive duties at Warriors.Murray’s new role is centred around player development and trying to ensure the talent from the Scottish Rugby Academy makes the step up to the pro game. He will work under Jim Mallinder, the SRU’s director of performance rugby who has restructured the high performance department.Murray will also influence how clubs in the FOSROC Super6 play, bringing them into line with the pro teams and national sides.A statement from Scottish Rugby said: “He will ensure the style of rugby being played in the part-time professional league supports the development of players and coaches into the professional game in Scotland."Scotland Under-20s open the U20 Six Nations on Friday, 4 February with a home game against England at the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh.Murray said: “Developing the best young talent in Scottish Rugby is something I am incredibly passionate about and this role allows me to develop our existing performance environments and support our young players to achieve their full potential.“During my time at Glasgow Warriors I have witnessed first-hand the talent coming through our system and I am looking forward to seeing them go from strength to strength by providing our best young players the platform to excel in their professional careers and play for the national team.“The Under-20s Six Nations is a key platform for our players to develop by competing in a fast-paced competitive competition and I am excited to work with the Scotland squad ahead of their opening match against England.”