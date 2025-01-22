Kenny Logan's son switches sides - and it's good news for Scotland

Reuben Logan named in Scotland Under-20 squad for U20 Six Nations

He was spotted at Euro 2024 with dad Kenny wearing a Scotland strip and now Reuben Logan looks to have decided that his rugby future lies in dark blue.

The Northampton Saints back-row forward has been named in the Scotland Under-20 squad for the U20 Six Nations - four months after being included in England U20’s ‘Elite Player Squad’ for the 2024-25 season.

The switch is a coup for Kenny Murray, the head coach of the young Scots, who has included Logan in his 34-player squad for the championship which kicks off for his side with a game against Italy at Hive Stadium in Edinburgh on Friday, January 31.

Reuben Logan of Northampton Saints has been named in the Scotland Under-20 squad. | Getty Images

Logan, 19, already has experience of switching camps. The London-born player trained with Scotland at Under-17s level but then played for England at an Under-18s Six Nations Festival before progressing to the England U20 squad and played for them against Coventry RFC in May.

His father, Kenny, was capped 70 times by Scotland and was part of the squad that won the Five Nations Championship in 1999. Reuben said it had been “an interesting conversation” when he’d told his dad he was going to play for England.

“He realised I’ve got to do what's best for me,” Logan junior said in an interview last year. “He was a bit hurt at the start, but I explained that it was not his career anymore and he said fair play.

“He's been really supportive, really helpful. He used to drive me up and down to Northampton, to Henley, and to England camps, so he's been really helpful in my development.”

Reuben's parents are television presenter Gabby Logan and former Scotland international Kenny Logan. | Getty Images

However, it now appears that Reuben is ready to follow in his father’s footsteps. The pair were spotted both wearing Scotland football tops as TV cameras picked them out during the Euro 2024 match against Hungary in Frankfurt.

Reuben is also qualified to play for Wales. His mother, the new Match of the Day presenter Gabby Logan, represented Wales at gymnastics at the 1990 Commonwealth Games in Auckland. Her father, Terry Yorath, captained the Wales football team and later managed Wales.

Murray, meanwhile, has named Johnny Ventisei as his captain after the Glasgow Warriors centre led the side against Wales U20 in a friendly in December.

The squad consists of 19 forwards and 15 backs and also includes full international Freddy Douglas, who won his first Scotland senior cap against Portugal in November last year. The Edinburgh flanker is close to a return from an ankle injury.

Scotland won the World Rugby U20 Trophy in the summer to gain promotion back to the elite level but a number of those who were part of that team are now too old play at this level, including former captain Liam McConnell and his Edinburgh team-mate, the hooker Jerry Blyth-Lafferty. Blyth-Lafferty’s younger brother, Ollie, is part of this U20 squad and the teenage prop is seen as an outstanding tighthead prospect.

Scotland won the World Rugby U20 Trophy in July to win promotion back to the elite level. | SNS Group / SRU

Murray said: “We’re really excited to work with this group during the Six Nations and for them to deliver the performances we know they’re capable of.

“We’ve got a really exciting squad with a combination of players who were involved in our U20 Trophy win last summer as well as new additions. The players really enjoyed playing in front of our fans at Hive Stadium across the Trophy campaign so having three home fixtures in the Six Nations this year is great for them.

“This is the beginning of a big year for us as we make our return to the World Rugby U20 Championship in summer, so we want to start strong and play well across the Six Nations with five performances that we can be proud of.”

The Scotland U20 matches are all scheduled for the nights before the senior side’s games.

Scotland U20 squad for 2025 U20 Six Nations

Forwards: Billy Allen (Dungannon RFC), Ollie Blyth-Lafferty (Edinburgh Rugby), Freddy Douglas (Edinburgh Rugby), Oliver Duncan (Edinburgh Rugby), Oliver Finlayson-Russell (St Andrews University), Mark Fyffe (Edinburgh University), Bart Godsell (Loughborough University), Dan Halkon (Glasgow Warriors), Christian Lindsay (Loretto School/Edinburgh Rugby), Reuben Logan (Northampton Saints), Oliver McKenna (Glasgow Warriors), Charlie Moss (Montpellier), Will Pearce (Cardiff Metropolitan University/Bristol Bears), Joe Roberts (Glasgow Warriors), Jake Shearer (Glasgow Warriors), Pat Spence (Heriot’s RFC), Seb Stephen (Edinburgh Academical), Jamie Stewart (Edinburgh Rugby), Ryan Whitefield (Biggar RFC).