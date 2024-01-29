Josh Caulfield red card overturn verdict from Bristol Bears’ loss to Connacht is appealed by EPCR
The second-row forward was sent off during Bristol’s Investec Champions Cup round 4 match against Connacht at the Dexcom Stadium. Caulfield was dismissed in the 13th minute for stamping on the Connacht prop Finlay Bealham, in contravention of Law 9.12.
However, an independent disciplinary committee overturned French referee Pierre Brousset’s decision. The committee found that Caulfield had committed an act of foul play but decided that the offence did not warrant a red card, much to the surprise of many commentators.
Now an independent appeal committee comprising Sir James Dingemans KC (England), chair, Jean-Noël Couraud (France) and Donal Courtney (Ireland) will adjudicate on the matter via video conference on Tuesday.
Law 9.12 states that, “a player must not stamp on an opponent.” Under World Rugby’s ‘Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.12’, stamping or trampling, carries the following sanction entry points - low end: two weeks; mid-range: six weeks; top end: 12 to 52 weeks.
Connacht won the match on 19 January 27-10.
