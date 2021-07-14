Josh Adams drops out of Lions team to join his partner on Zoom call to witness the birth of his first child

The Lions will be without Josh Adams, the tour's top try-scorer. Picture: Steve Haag/PA Wire

Owen Farrell will replace Dan Biggar at stand-off after the Welshman suffered a minor ankle sprain in training.

The other change sees Anthony Watson moves from full-back to the left wing to replace Josh Adams, with Liam Williams drafted in to start at 15.

Adams, the tour’s top try scorer, drops out of the matchday squad to join his partner via Zoom to witness the birth of his first child.

"Dan’s got a minor ankle sprain which is not worth risking, so Owen comes in at 10," said The British & Irish Lions Head Coach, Warren Gatland.

"We’ve always said family comes first, so naturally Josh drops out as planned to be with his partner. We wish them both our very best wishes for an easy delivery."

Lions team (v South Africa A, Cape Town Stadium, 7pm BST)

15. Liam Williams (Scarlets, Wales)

14. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby, Wales)

13. Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland)

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby, Ireland)

11. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England)

10. Owen Farrell (Saracens, England)

9. Conor Murray – captain (Munster Rugby, Ireland)

1. Wyn Jones (Scarlets, Wales)

2. Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales)

3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, England)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, England)

5. Iain Henderson (Ulster Rugby, Ireland)

6. Josh Navidi (Cardiff Rugby, Wales)

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, England)

8. Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales)

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, England)

17. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England)

18. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)

19. Adam Beard (Ospreys, Wales)

20. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland)

21. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, England)

22. Gareth Davies (Scarlets, Wales)