Jordan Venter inspires Watsonians as they claim third place in Super6 with win over Stirling County

Watsonians Ben Muncaster is taken down by Stirling County players.

The match got off to a slow start at Myreside and it took until the 23rd minute for the first points.

It was the home side who took the lead when 19-year-old South African-born Venter busts through to score a try. Stand-off Marc Morrison converted and it was 7-0 to the hosts.

Just before the half hour mark a well-worked lineout drive saw Glasgow Warriors’ Murphy Walker, the tighthead prop, score for County with full-back Craig Robertson converting to make it 7-7.

Venter’s second try of the evening, with Morrison once again adding the extras, made it 14-7 to the hosts after 35 minutes.

And it was to get better for the Edinburgh men when scrum-half Reiss Cullen added a third converted try on the stroke of half-time.

Stirling came out of the traps flying in the second half and reduced the deficit to seven points in the 48th minute thanks to a beauty of a try.

Winger Tom Roche set-up second-row Byron Bowes who in turn fed back-row Connor Gordon who went in under the posts, Robertson converting.

And four minutes later centre Archie Russell scored a solo effort, but the conversion was missed by Robertson and Watsonians were still 21-19 up.