Johnny Sexton misconduct charge leaves ban threat hanging over Rugby World Cup preparations

Johnny Sexton has been charged with misconduct following a review of his behaviour towards match officials at the Heineken Champions Cup final last month.

Johnny Sexton reacts after Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup final loss to La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Leinster and Ireland stand-off was not playing due to injury as his club lost to La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium on May 20. But he was seen approaching South African referee Jaco Peyper and his assistants Karl Dickson and Christophe Ridley after the match. One of the officials reportedly described it as “intimidating”.

Misconduct complaints have now been lodged against both the player and Leinster Rugby by EPCR, which runs the European club tournaments. Sexton and Leinster have been asked to attend a disciplinary hearing via video conference on 13 July. If found guilty of misconduct, Sexton is likely to be suspended which would disrupt his and Ireland’s Rugby World Cup preparations, depending on the length of any potential ban.

Ireland are due to play three summer warm-up matches before the tournament in France. They will face Italy at the Aviva on August 5, followed by England at the same venue two weeks later, and then Samoa in Bayonne on August 26. They are in the same World Cup group as Scotland, and open their campaign against Romania on September 9. They play Tonga on September 16, South Africa on September 23 and Scotland, in Paris, on October 7.

A statement issued by EPCR said: “After thorough fact finding and careful review of Johnny Sexton’s behaviour towards match officials after the match, in accordance with EPCR regulations, the EPCR Disciplinary Officer has submitted misconduct complaints so that an independent disciplinary panel can determine whether any misconduct has been committed by Mr Sexton (through his behaviour) and Leinster (through failing to exercise reasonable control over Mr Sexton).

“The complaints were referred to the Chairman of the Independent Disciplinary Panel, who has appointed Christopher Quinlan KC (England, Chair), Adam Casselden SC (Australia) and Marcello D’Orey (Portugal) as the independent Disciplinary Committee to hear the case and consider whether misconduct took place.