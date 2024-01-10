Johnny Matthews signs new Glasgow deal - length of contract, what player said, Franco Smith reaction

Johnny Matthews has signed a new contract extension at Glasgow Warriors. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Free-scoring hooker Johnny Matthews revealed it was “a very easy decision” to extend his contract with Glasgow until the summer of 2026.

The 30-year-old has become a firm fans’ favourite at Scotstoun, with 34 tries in 60 appearances to date putting him fifth in the Warriors’ all-time try-scoring charts.

Matthews made his full Scotland debut against Romania at last year’s World Cup in France and is currently the top scorer in the BKT United Rugby Championship with 10 touchdowns for Franco Smith’s on-form side.

The Liverpool-born forward joined Glasgow in 2019 and is delighted to have signed a new deal.

“It was a very easy decision to renew, to be honest,” Matthews told Warriors’ website. “It’s a great group to be a part of, both on and off the pitch, and I’m just delighted to be able to commit my future to the club.

“We try and play a brand of rugby that’s attacking and fits the tradition of Glasgow rugby, and everyone wants to be involved in a team like that during their careers.

“Franco and the coaches make it a really easy team to fit into, and you can see the hard work everyone puts in by the results we’ve been picking up over the season so far.

“We’re a really tight-knit playing squad, too, which makes coming in to training each day that much more enjoyable. We all really get along, from the players to the coaches to the backroom team – everyone from top to bottom is all reading from the same page and it’s a great place to play.

“I just want to keep playing well and keep putting my hand up for selection – anything that comes after that is just the icing on the cake.”

Smith is delighted to have retained the services of someone he deems a key member of his squad.

“Johnny is someone who, from day one, has fully bought into everything that we are looking to build at this club,” said the head coach.

“We firmly believe that good people make good rugby players, and Johnny embodies this. His work ethic and determination to be the best version of himself, as well as to drive standards in those around him, are attributes that both we as coaches and his team-mates value.