Glasgow Warriors feels like home to Johnny Matthews as he talks through new contract, stiff competition and Everton anguish

The 28-year-old initially left Merseyside to join Boroughmuir but was snapped up by Glasgow on a short-term deal and soon became a key member of the squad in what is a very competitive position.

He vies with a trio of Scotland internationals for the No 2 jersey at Scotstoun but has really kicked on this season despite - or perhaps because of - the competition from Fraser Brown, George Turner and Grant Stewart.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We push each other on quite a bit,” said Matthews. “If you look at the performances from the hookers as a whole this season, we’ve been consistently pretty good across the board, so I think the healthy competition has been beneficial for the team.

“I think we’re all pretty supportive of each other, and when one of us gets the opportunity and takes it, the others are pretty happy for them.”

It was Matthews’ eye for a try which helped win him his move to Warriors. He topped the Scottish Premiership try-scoring charts with 19 tries in 16 games in 2018-19.

He has scored four for Glasgow this season, including one in the 22-7 win over Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup.

Johnny Matthews has signed a new contract with Glasgow Warriors. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Scottish-qualified through his Glaswegian mother, Matthews has represented Scotland at under-18 and Club XV level and says he feels settled here.

“I’m delighted to sign for the next couple of seasons,” he said. “I’m loving my time up here. It’s been five years, it will be seven after this, and it’s the place I call home now.

“I signed at Boroughmuir for a season and loved it, stayed for another, then got the opportunity to come here. I haven’t looked back since - it’s been fantastic.

“Glasgow and Liverpool - there are some similarities. I spent quite a lot of summers up here seeing my mother’s side of the family. I do miss home every now and again, but it’s not far away.”

Asked what he missed most, he replied: “Everton. But not at the minute - not the way they’re playing this season. Stay clear of them!”