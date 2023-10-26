Johnny Matthews eyes Scotland Six Nations call-up after Rugby World Cup whirlwind
The Glasgow Warriors man answered the call when the national side went through a hooker crisis in France and flew in to deputise for the injured Stuart McInally who himself had replaced the concussed David Cherry. Matthews came off the bench to make his Scotland debut in the 84-0 thrashing of Romania in Lille and marked the occasion with a trademark try.
With the unlucky McInally now retired and the equally unfortunate Fraser Brown ruled out until April because of an anterior cruciate ligament injury, Scotland have lost two of their most experienced hookers and Matthews admitted the chance to play in the Six Nations was a powerful motivational tool. “Yeah, for me personally, it’s if I stay in the Glasgow squad and play well here, then I’ve got every chance of getting in,” he said. “But I take each game at a time and we’ve got a massive one this weekend against Connacht to try and back up the victory at home to Leinster. We’ve got ten massive games before the end of the year.”
Matthews was Glasgow’s top try-scorer last season and was at it again on Sunday, coming on as a second-half replacement to touch down as Leinster threatened to puncture the Warriors’ hopes of an opening weekend win in the United Rugby Championship. The home team rallied and eventually won 43-25, and although the final scoreline flattered them slightly, it was a brilliant way for Glasgow to start the season.
They face Irish opposition again this weekend and while Glasgow have their entire Scotland contingent back after the World Cup, Connacht will be without Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham for Saturday’s game in Galway. It’s a good chance for the Warriors to build up a head of steam as they look to continue where they left off last season. Their first campaign with Franco Smith at the helm saw Glasgow finish fourth in the URC and reach their first ever European final. The aim now is improvement and Matthews said there was an eagerness on the part of the Scotland’s players to get back to club duties.
“I think it’s just a great environment,” said the hooker. “Everyone loves each other’s company, we’re really close as a squad, as a staff everyone gets on really well - I think it’s just a good place to be. It’s pretty easy to come to work and enjoy it when everyone gets on and you just hang around with all your mates all day.
“I’m loving being back. I didn’t have much time to think about going to the World Cup as it was less than 12 hours from the phone call to me landing in Nice. It was a whirlwind but one that I absolutely loved. There was no real build-up for me - it was kind of ‘You’re needed, you’re out, and you’re playing in six days’ kind of thing. It was one of the best experiences of my life and building up from a fantastic summer it kind of really capped it off for me, no pun intended.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.