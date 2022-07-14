John Dalziel to Glasgow Warriors link played down by Gregor Townsend

Scotland boss Gregor Townsend with forwards coach John Dalziel. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Scotstoun club are looking for a replacement for Danny Wilson who was sacked after the 76-14 loss to Leinster last month.

Dalziel is one of Townsend’s closest lieutenants and was singled out for praise by the national coach after Scotland’s win over Argentina last weekend.

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at the team announcement for the third Test, Townsend said: “I’ve never heard anything about him going to the Glasgow job so I’m sure that’s just speculation,” he said. “I would be very surprised if there is anything in that because I’ve certainly not heard anything.”

Townsend, meanwhile, also gave an update on the injuries suffered by Rory Hutchinson and Kyle Rowe against Argentina.

Hutchinson’s is less serious and he should recover from the ankle problem in “two or three weeks”.