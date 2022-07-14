John Dalziel to Glasgow Warriors link played down by Gregor Townsend

Gregor Townsend has played down speculation linking Scotland forwards coach John Dalziel with the vacancy at Glasgow Warriors.

By Graham Bean
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 10:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th July 2022, 10:53 pm
Scotland boss Gregor Townsend with forwards coach John Dalziel. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
The Scotstoun club are looking for a replacement for Danny Wilson who was sacked after the 76-14 loss to Leinster last month.

Dalziel is one of Townsend’s closest lieutenants and was singled out for praise by the national coach after Scotland’s win over Argentina last weekend.

Speaking at the team announcement for the third Test, Townsend said: “I’ve never heard anything about him going to the Glasgow job so I’m sure that’s just speculation,” he said. “I would be very surprised if there is anything in that because I’ve certainly not heard anything.”

Townsend, meanwhile, also gave an update on the injuries suffered by Rory Hutchinson and Kyle Rowe against Argentina.

Hutchinson’s is less serious and he should recover from the ankle problem in “two or three weeks”.

Rowe’s knee injury is more serious and the winger will see a specialist on his return to the UK.

