Jason O’Halloran to quit Glasgow coaching role at end of season

Glasgow Warriors have announced that assistant coach Jason O’Halloran will leave the club at the end of the season.

The 47-year-old former All Black has been part of the Warriors’ coaching staff since 2017.

O’Halloran linked up with Scotland ahead of the 2016 Six Nations, working under former national coach Vern Cotter for 18 months before joining the Warriors.

During his spell at Scotstoun, Glasgow have reached a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final and a Guinness Pro14 final.

Speaking to the club website, O’Halloran said: “I have loved my time here. I cannot speak highly enough of this club and the great people involved in it.

“With my family living back in New Zealand and the pull of being close to them, I’ve decided to move on next summer.

“All of my focus until my departure is on ensuring that the club is challenging for silverware at the end of the season.”

Warriors coach Dave Rennie, who is also leaving the club in the summer to take charge of Australia, said: “Jason is a top man and is one of the best attack coaches in the world.

“His contribution to the development of players with Scotland and Glasgow over the last few seasons has been immense. He will be missed.”

Rennie will be replaced by Scotland forwards coach Danny Wilson next season.