Jamie Ritchie ruled out of Wales game as Scotland wait for injury update

The flanker was carried off during the second half of the 20-17 win over England at BT Murrayfield on Saturday and was seen on crutches at the end of the match.

He damaged his hamstring in the Six Nations opener and Scotland will now weigh up their back-row options for the game in Cardiff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s a big miss but our squad has been prepared for that because it’s a very physical competition,” said John Dalziel, the Scotland forwards coach.

“It’s to do with that back of a hamstring and possibly down to a slippery pitch. He went backwards and almost did the splits.

“He felt something go in the back of the leg and was strapped pretty quickly.

“We will find out and see what his return looks like. Hopefully it’s not too bad and we can get him back as soon as possible.”

Jamie Ritchie is carried off the pitch after injuring his hamstring against England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Scotland face France at home in the third round of the Six Nations, on February 26, then face away games against Italy, on March 12, and Ireland, on March 19.

Fellow back-row forward Josh Bayliss will also miss the Wales game as he recovers from a concussion which ruled him out of the England match.

David Cherry, the Edinburgh hooker, has been called into the Scotland squad for Cardiff.