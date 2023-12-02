Jamie Ritchie inspires Edinburgh to stunning URC triumph over UIster in Belfast

Edinburgh’s superb pack drove them towards a fifth win of this URC campaign as they won in Belfast for the first time in 2018 with an excellent 27-24 win over Ulster.

Jamie Ritchie and a brilliant front row laid the foundation for the success at Kingspan Stadium, where the locals turned out in force to watch double World Cup winner Steven Kitshoff make his home debut. But while the Springbok won a penalty off compatriot WP Nel at the first scrum, Edinburgh’s front row of Scottish internationals took control, with another Scotland internationalist in Pierre Schoeman crowning a great display with a try.

Ulster went to the right corner with that first penalty and while Edinburgh defended three surges, they conceded another penalty and this time Ulster made it count with hooker Tom Stewart, top scorer in the URC last season, burst over for his fifth try of this campaign . But then Edinburgh turned the tide when Nel won a penalty off Kitshoff at the next scrum to get out of their 22 and the Springbok was pinged again at the next scrum as Edinburgh’s all-Scottish international front row of Schoeman, Ewan Ashman and Nel laid down a firm marker in a fascinating forward battle.

Jamie Ritchie picked up the player of the match award for his Edinburgh performance against Ulster.

Ben Healy, one of just four players in the league to have played every minute of the season, brought his tally to 67 points for the campaign when he drilled the penalty from 40 metres to make it 7-3 after 17 minutes. And they deservedly hit the front eight minutes later when more good work down the left by Goosen was worked patiently infield through several hands and scrum-half Ben Vellacott punished slack defending when he sniped over from a ruck when he spotted there was no pillar. Healy’s easy conversion pushed Edinburgh 10-7 ahead.

However, Ulster responded superbly through a familiar route. Stockdale kicked an excellent 50:22 and Ulster mauled from 20 metres for Stewart to get his second and bring his try haul to 23 in 29 games for Ulster. Cooney was unable to convert from the left touchline and Ulster were forced back on the defensive as Edinburgh, with Healy dictating matters through hands and feet, pushed forward. Ulster did well to defend a sustained burst but then lost the lineout from a relieving penalty and this time the Scots did not leave empty-handed, with Healy converting a penalty in front of the posts just before the interval.

James Hume had an Ulster try scratched after Baloucoune was adjudged to have knocked on while he juggled a pass from Billy Burns and then Edinburgh, with their only attack of the third quarter, pounced to extend their lead. Healy found a good touch down the right and with their front row now well on top and Ritchie outstanding, they mauled their way forward and then worked it across and Schoeman crowned a fine display to drill his way over. Healy’s conversion made it 20-12 going into the final quarter.

James Lang had a try ruled out for a foot in touch but Edinburgh didn’t relent and with a new front row continuing their dominance, they got in for the clinching score from another maul with replacement loosehead Robin Hislop scoring and Healy converting to lead 27-12 with ten minutes left. Baloucoune got over in the right corner to reduce the margin but they finished with 14 men when replacement Ben Moxham stretchered off with their bench emptied. That didn’t stop them nailing two points at the death when they crossed for their fourth try from James Hume after Paterson was binned, when Edinburgh lost their own lineout in the final play with the clock heading into the red.

Edinburgh celebrate their first try at Kingspan Stadium.

Edinburgh coach Sean Everitt was delighted as his side inflicted a first defeat of the season on Ulster at Kingspan Stadium. "Very happy with the result,” he said. “I thought the guys worked really hard and they deserved some sort of reward for it. Obviously we have learned lessons over the last couple of weeks, but I am just proud of the guys to get a result away from home that they have battled to get here in the Belfast for the last five years. We are just delighted that we are able to get this result and get the monkey off our backs.”

Ulster: W Addison; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; S Kitshoff, T Stewart, T O’Toole; A O’Connor (c), K Treadwell; M Rea, N Timoney, J McNabney. Replacements: D Ewers (J McNabney 50), N Doak (for J Cooney 50), S Moore (for S McCloskey 55), M Moore (for T O’Toole 55), A Warwick (for S Kitshoff 61), B Moxham (for J Stockdale 66), S McCloskey (for W Addison 72), J Andrew (for T Stewart 76), C Izuchukwu (for K Treadwell 76). Scorers: Tries: T Stewart (2), R Baloucoune, J Hume. Cons: J Cooney, J Hume.