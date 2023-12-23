Edinburgh's Jamie Ritchie tries to wrestle the ball from Glasgow Warriors' Ally Miller during the 1872 Cup first leg at Scotstoun Stadium. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Jamie Ritchie believes Edinburgh can retrieve a 12-point deficit and claim back the 1872 Cup but is hoping for better weather in this Saturday’s second leg at Murrayfield.

Wingers Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe were peripheral figures during the 22-10 first leg defeat at Scotstoun on Friday which was played out in wet and windy conditions. Neither Edinburgh flyer was able to get into his stride on a night when the ball rarely went wide amid the constant downpour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors had good moments, enjoying the lion’s share of territory in the first half and then getting their noses in front at the start of the second, but they were undone by poor discipline in the face of Glasgow’s relentlessness as the game wore on.

“It was definitely a frustrating one for us,” said Ritchie. “We left a lot out there, a lot of it through our own errors. Credit to Glasgow for keeping us out, but our discipline let us down at times, and we coughed up the ball two or three times in their 22. There were a few positives in there, but a lot for us to work on before next week.”

Edinburgh overcame a first leg defeat to win the 1872 Cup two seasons ago and on that occasion the margin going into the second match was 13 points so Ritchie is right to remain confident.

“Derby games are often closely fought, and the weather turned on us in the second half at Scotstoun,” the flanker added. “That made it a bit harder to score tries, but again credit to Glasgow for managing to get themselves over the line a couple of times. But I’m backing us to chase that down and we’ll do our best to turn it around.”

The Scotland captain didn’t feel there was a lot wrong with Edinburgh’s tactics on Friday and he doesn’t envisage head coach Sean Everitt making too many changes for the return. The wide open spaces of Murrayfield may suit the likes of Graham and van der Merwe, and also Emiliano Boffelli who could be in line to start after making his first appearance of the season from the bench at Scotstoun.

“I don’t think too much will change for us in terms of the strategy we take into the game,” said Ritchie. “Hopefully the weather is a wee bit better. The real focus will be on taking the opportunities we create and making sure we take it to them at home. A drier ball would help. Keeping hold of it as well, when we have the ball and are attacking. And making sure we are accurate in how we execute.”

There was no happy return to Scotstoun for Ali Price who returned to his old stamping ground in Edinburgh colours for the first time since his loan move from Glasgow. His name was booed by some of the home supporters when the teams were read out, and again during the match but there was also applause for the scrum-half when he was subbed off in the 69th minute.