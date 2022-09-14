Jamie Ritchie and Grant Gilchrist named Edinburgh Rugby co-captains for 2022-23 season

The forward duo will share the role for the new campaign, which gets started in three days’ time, as the capital side host Dragons RFC in their BKT URC opener on Saturday evening at DAM Health Stadium.

Back-row Ritchie, 26, is named co-captain for the very first time in his Edinburgh career and joins Gilchrist, 32, in a joint leadership role, with the experienced lock and club centurion appointed co-captain for the third consecutive season and fourth overall.

Both players have been at the club their entire careers and now gear up to lead their boyhood team on the eve of the URC season kick-off.

Scotland internationals Grant Gilchrist (left) and Jamie Ritchie have been named Edinburgh Rugby co-captains. (Photo by Gary Hutchison / SNS Group)

Gilchrist said: “I’m really proud to have been named co-captain alongside Jamie this year. It’s hard for me to put into words what Edinburgh Rugby means to me.

“It’s been such a big part of my life. Living in Edinburgh with my family, we have such a connection to the people and the city – so to be named as co-captain is such an honour.

Former Howe of Fife RFC, Madras College and Strathallan School standout Ritchie has been with Edinburgh since leaving school at the age of 17 and committed his long term future to the club in January 2021.

“I’m extremely proud to be named as co-captain. Edinburgh Rugby is a club that means so much to me,” he said. “It’s been a massive part of my entire adult life, as I’ve been here since I was 17 years old.

“I’m hugely excited to be working with Gilco [Grant Gilchrist]. We have a great relationship. We share lifts into training in the morning and he’s been here for my entire time at the club.

“His experience will be invaluable for me to learn from. He’s a real Edinburgh Rugby legend and I’m massively excited to be named co-captain alongside him.

“It’s a true honour to be selected as captain with Gilco and I’m absolutely buzzing to get going.”

Head Coach Mike Blair – who captained the club in both 2009 and 2010 – added: “We’re delighted to appoint Grant and Jamie as our 22/23 co-captains – they both epitomise what it means to play for Edinburgh Rugby.

“They are two of the most consistent and committed players we have at the club, while they command respect across the dressing room because of the way they lead by example.

“I’d like to also mention Stuart [McInally] alongside our co-captains. Although he doesn’t have an official captaincy title this season, he will continue to play a significant role in our leadership group – he’s an outstanding player and man.