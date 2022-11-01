Jamie Hodgson called into Scotland squad as update given on length of Sam Skinner’s absence
Jamie Hodgson has been called into the Scotland squad for the Autumn Nations Series.
The Edinburgh lock replaces his club-mate Sam Skinner who injured his foot in the defeat by Australia at Murrayfield on Saturday and will miss the remainder of the series. “There’s a little fracture in the bone caused by the tendon pulling,” said John Dalziel, the Scotland forwards coach. “It probably looks like this campaign is over. We believe it’ll be four to six weeks to heal.”
Skinner’s absence compounds Scotland’s problems in the second row. They have already lost Scott Cummings after the Glasgow Warriors forward broke his toe in training before the Australia game. Richie Gray also missed out against the Wallabies because of a head injury but he will be available for this weekend’s match with Fiji.
The five-times capped Hodgson made his Scotland debut in last October’s win over Tonga and retained his place in the squad for the 2021 autumn matches against Australia and South Africa. He also featured in the Six Nations as a replacement against France and Italy.
Scotland host Fiji at Murrayfield this Saturday then face New Zealand and Argentina over the following two weekends. Skinner, meanwhile, will return to the care of Edinburgh’s medical team.
