Gregor Townsend’s side open their Guinness Six Nations campaign against England at Twickenham a week on Saturday with injury issues around a number of positions. Scott Cummings, the Glasgow Warriors lock, is not in the squad due to a foot injury but Scotland do have good second row options in the shape of Jonny Gray’s older brother, Richie, Grant Gilchrist, Sam Skinner and the uncapped Leicester Tigers forward, Cameron Henderson. Hodgson, 24, now joins the group. He has made five Scotland appearances, including one start, having made his international debut against Tonga in October 2021.