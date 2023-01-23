News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Jamie Hodgson called into Scotland squad as Jonny Gray stays at home

Edinburgh’s second-row forward Jamie Hodgson has been called into the Scotland squad amid fitness concerns over Jonny Gray who has not featured for Exeter Chiefs since December 31.

By Graham Bean
3 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 7:14pm
 Comment
Edinburgh's Jamie Hodgson has been called into the Scotland squad. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Edinburgh's Jamie Hodgson has been called into the Scotland squad. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Gregor Townsend’s side open their Guinness Six Nations campaign against England at Twickenham a week on Saturday with injury issues around a number of positions. Scott Cummings, the Glasgow Warriors lock, is not in the squad due to a foot injury but Scotland do have good second row options in the shape of Jonny Gray’s older brother, Richie, Grant Gilchrist, Sam Skinner and the uncapped Leicester Tigers forward, Cameron Henderson. Hodgson, 24, now joins the group. He has made five Scotland appearances, including one start, having made his international debut against Tonga in October 2021.

The Scottish Rugby Union delivered a brief squad update which read: “Jamie Hodgson has joined the training camp in Edinburgh. Jonny Gray has remained at his club due to an ongoing medical issue.”

EdinburghScotlandSix NationsGregor TownsendGlasgow Warriors
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.