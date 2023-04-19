Jamie Dobie reveals playing time delight after signing new Glasgow Warriors deal

The 21-year-old scrum-half follows George Horne, Sione Tuipulotu and Jack Dempsey in committing his future to the Scotstoun outfit, after expressing delight with his playing time under Franco Smith this season.

Dobie has been a regular contributor for Warriors this term and made his 50th appearance for the club in Friday’s 12-9 win over the Scarlets. He made his senior Scotland debut in October 2021, coming off the bench in a 60-14 win over Tonga at Murrayfield to earn his first and only cap to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve absolutely loved the four years I’ve spent here so far,” Dobie told the Glasgow website. “We’ve grown a lot and this season we’ve shown the benefits of the work we’ve put in over the last few months. We want to do something special as a group not only this season, but every season, and that’s something I want to be a part of.

Jamie Dobie has signed a 12-month contract extension with Glasgow Warriors. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“I’m really pleased with how my personal game is progressing; the coaching team here is fantastic to work with, and we’ve got a great group of players that really challenges each other and drives standards higher.

“Playing at the weekend is what we all want to be doing, and this season I’ve been really pleased with the game time I’ve had. I’ve been involved in some big fixtures and really enjoyed getting stuck in for this team, and that feeling when you win games like that is unbeatable. That’s what everyone plays for."

Dobie is now gearing up for Glasgow’s final regular season URC match at home to Connacht this Saturday before the EPCR Challenge Cup semi-final clash at Scarlets the following weekend.

Head coach Franco Smith added: "We're pleased to be able to secure Jamie's services for the future, as he continues his development with us. "He is a player who truly buys into what we are looking to build here at Scotstoun and he's someone who always brings a great attitude to everything he does.