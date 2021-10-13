Jamie Dobie relishes scrum-half challenge at Glasgow Warriors

With Ali Price still on leave after his summer exploits with the British & Irish Lions, Jamie Dobie has been taking the opportunity to enjoy some game-time with Glasgow Warriors.

By Graham Bean
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 6:00 am
Jamie Dobie was called into the Scotland squad during the Six Nations. Picture: Ross MacDonald/SNS

The 20-year-old made substitute appearances in the first two games of the United Rugby Championship season then started in last Saturday’s win over the Emirates Lions.

Scrum-half is a position of strength for Glasgow. As well as Price, Dobie has George Horne and Sean Kennedy vying with him for the No 9 jersey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Inverness-born youngster welcomes the challenge and says they all spur each other on.

“It’s good to have that healthy competition and to have Ali back in the building after a good summer for him,” said Dobie. “There are four of us who are all there and all keen to play. It’s healthy to have us pushing each other, learning lots off the other three and I think that’s only going to be a good thing for all of us. Hopefully I can push them and they can push me and see where the games fit in.”

Read More

Read More
Glasgow Warriors sign Tonga international winger Walter Fifita

While his focus has been on establishing himself at Glasgow, Dobie also got a taste of the international set-up last season. He was invited to train with Scotland at the start of the Six Nations and was then called up as a full fledged member of the squad to face France in Paris.

“It was awesome,” he said. “Getting that experience as an apprentice was cool and I got some exposure to away games with trips to Twickenham and across to Paris and saw the historic wins and it made me hungry to be involved.”

We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Glasgow WarriorsBritish & Irish LionsAli PriceGlasgowParis