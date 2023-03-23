Jamie Dobie aiming to keep Scotland stars out of Glasgow side as he chases his own international ambitions

Glasgow scrum-half Jamie Dobie says returning internationalists are going to have to fight for their jersey during the remainder of the season as Warriors hunt glory on two fronts, in the United Rugby Championship and the European Challenge Cup.

“I think one of the great things we’ve got is the depth of the squad, which is something we’ve really developed this year,” said the 21-year-old. “The coaches have been really good at getting the whole squad together and feeling like they are all contributing.

“The Six Nations period is a time for other boys to really stake a claim, so it is definitely a whole squad effort, and you don’t notice too much of a difference whoever is playing.

“So, national boys coming back into camp know that they are going to have to work to get their place back in the team, which is a good thing for everyone.”

Jamie Dobie during a Glasgow Warriors training session at Scotstoun Stadium this week. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Dobie picked up his one and only Scotland cap to date in October 2021, with a lack of opportunities in a struggling Warriors side during the second half of last season and a hamstring injury which kept him out for the first three months of this season hindering his progress since then.

“I wouldn’t call it frustrated,” he replies, when asked for his feelings about being out of the Scotland picture at the moment. “I know that I’ve got to get back playing well for Glasgow before I start thinking too much about the national team.

“I’ve had that taste of being in the national camp and having that one camp, so I’m hungry to get back in the Scotland squad and it is something I’m definitely pushing for – but I’ve got to take it as it comes.”

A big performance tomorrow evening would certainly boost his case, as jockeying for selection to this Autumn’s World Cup intensifies. Munster are fifth in the URC table, two points behind Warriors, who currently occupy the final home play-off slot with four regular season games to go – so there is a lot at stake in this game.