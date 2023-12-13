James Lang targets silverware after signing new contract with Edinburgh

Scotland centre has committed his future to the capital club until 2026

James Lang has signed a new two-year contract at Edinburgh Rugby. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Scotland centre James Lang has targeted silverware after signing a new two-year contract with Edinburgh.

Lang is in his third season with Edinburgh and has scored two tries in 42 appearances since joining from Harlequins. He is now looking for some trophy success to add to the English Premiership title he won in London in 2021.

The 28-year-old, who has won six Scotland caps, said: “I’m really excited to be part of this group for another couple of seasons. I’ve loved my time here. Edinburgh as a city is amazing.

“We’ve not achieved what we wanted the last few seasons, but with this group of players and coaches I’m excited to see where we can go and hopefully win some silverware. That was a big reason for wanting to stay here.

“I love the environment we have here as a group and I want to continue to make some great memories with my mates on and off the field.”

Born in England and also eligible for Wales, Lang qualifies for Scotland through his maternal grandfather, Alexander Hendry, who hailed from Cambuslang. He was first called up for the Scotland U18 side in 2013 and made his senior international debut against Canada in Edmonton in June 2018.

He made 94 appearances for Harlequins during five seasons at Twickenham Stoop – notching up 214 points – and won the Premiership title in his final year at the club before moving to the Scottish capital.

Edinburgh coach Sean Everitt added: “James has been one of our most consistent performers this season. He’s a quality operator in the 12 channel and provides a real mix of skill and go-forward. We’re delighted to see him re-sign.

“James has all the talent to be a top player in this championship and someone who can challenge for more caps at international level. He’s a resilient character who has shown that he can be versatile in our back-line, covering a variety of positions.