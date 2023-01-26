There was a biblical downpour in Durban last season when Edinburgh made a bit of history in the United Rugby Championship.

James Lang takes on Saracens' Andy Christie during Edinburgh's Heineken Champions Cup win. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“It was definitely great to get the win and I think it is now just about taking a bit of momentum back into the league,” said James Lang, the Edinburgh centre who is confident they can compensate for the potential absence of players like Jamie Ritchie, WP Nel, Grant Gilchrist, Dave Cherry and Kinghorn. “I guess it can disrupt you if you let it. But I think we have such good strength in depth at the moment and everyone is pretty clued in with their roles and responsibilities amongst the squad.”

Lang played in Durban last season and while Edinburgh adapted well to the conditions he thinks their game is better suited to a dry track. “I'm not sure what the weather is saying this weekend but hopefully it is all right because we want to throw it about a bit. We know Sharks have the physicality in their pack but also the skill in the backs to really put on a show.”