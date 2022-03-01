James Lang has Scotland jersey in sights after missing out against France - 'I understand the reasons why'

Edinburgh's James Lang was named in the Scotland squad for the Six Nations match against France but missed out on the matchday 23. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Inside centre is a highly competitive position within the national side and it would be fair to say that no-one has nailed it down over the course of this season's Six Nations.

Sam Johnson started in the win over England but found himself displaced by Sione Tuipulotu for the second game, against Wales. Cameron Redpath made an appearance off the bench in the Cardiff defeat but was then ruled out for the remainder of the campaign by a neck injury.

Tuipulotu retained his place for Saturday's home loss to France but Gregor Townsend has said there are likely to be changes in his squad for the match against Italy in Rome on 12 March.

Lang has experience of playing at stand-off and outside centre but is focused now on playing at 12 and keen to establish himself there for both club and country after making the switch from Harlequins in the summer.

"It was disappointing to be left out but I understand the reasons why," Lang said of his exclusion from the 23 to face France. "I was not playing well enough and I will hold my hand up for that but it is great to be involved and hope to take my opportunities in training when they come.

"I'd say 12 is my favourite position. I can play 13, and I enjoy it, getting more space on the edge. I am capable at ten. It is my least favourite of the three but I played probably more years at ten than I have either of the other two positions coming up through Quins.

"I want to compete as best as I can for that Scotland jersey. The competition at Edinburgh is great with Chris Dean and Cammy Hutchison and younger guys coming through so they keep me on my toes and so I have to keep working. We push each other in training and we are all close so want the best for each other and at the end of the day I want to be that starting 12 for Scotland."