Jake Armstrong joins Edinburgh Rugby on loan from Bristol Bears

Jake Armstrong of Bristol Bears has joined Edinburgh Rugby on loan. Photo by Will Cooper/JMP/Shutterstock (12601465aa)

The 27-year-old makes the move north to reinforce Edinburgh’s front row stock, with WP Nel on international duty in the Guinness Six Nations and Luan de Bruin still sidelined through injury.

The tighthead is the latest addition to the front row, joining alongside FOSROC Super6 duo Euan McLaren and Fraser Renwick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armstrong kicked off his senior career with Otley, Leeds Carnegie and Wharfedale in his native Yorkshire before moving south to join Channel Island Championship side, Jersey Reds.

It was from there he joined Bristol in 2018 and has made 14 appearances for the west country club.

On Armstrong’s signing, head coach Mike Blair said: “We’re obviously a bit light at tighthead with international selection and injury, so it’s brilliant that we’ve been able to bring in a player of Jake’s quality and experience.

“He’s a powerful guy, and a strong scrummager, so we’re delighted to be able to add him to the front row unit ahead of a challenging run of fixtures.”

Meanwhile, Edinburgh’s URC rivals Munster have announced the signing of World Cup-winning centre Malakai Fekitoa from Wasps.

The 29-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Red Army and will join in the summer following a three-year stint in the Gallagher Premiership.

Fekitoa helped New Zealand to World Cup glory in 2015 but now represents his homeland of Tonga on the international stage.

Having played for the Blues and the Highlanders, he made the move to the northern hemisphere when he joined Toulon in 2017.