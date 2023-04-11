Scotland could be boosted by the return of experienced forward Jade Konkel-Roberts this coming weekend when they head to France in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

Jake Konkel-Roberts, pictured in action for Scotland last year against France.

No.8 Konkel-Roberts has been out of action since early February when she suffered a lower leg injury whilst with club side Harlequins that required surgery. Before Easter Scotland head coach Bryan Easson was cautiously optimistic that she would be back for the remaining three games of the Six Nations – and assistant coach Martin Haag confirmed on Tuesday that she is training with the national team at Oriam. Given that other key forwards Emma Wassell (60 caps) and Sarah Bonar (34 caps) are still missing through injury, a return by Konkel-Roberts in Vannes on Sunday against the world’s number three side would be important for a squad that has already lost to England and Wales in the tournament.

“Jade is back in the training squad which is great to see and depending on how she comes through this week she could be back involved and is ready to play,” Haag said about the 29-year-old who has 56 caps to her name. “I am looking forward to seeing Jade play, I saw her at the World Cup [when Haag was a coaching consultant with USA] and I haven’t seen much of her since.

“From a whole squad point of view the strengths that she brings in terms of ball carrying and physicality will really help us. And hopefully [she] will help to get more out of the other players as well, although the effort and physicality from the other players [in the first two games] has been first class. It will also depend on how long she is allowed to play from a physical standpoint.”