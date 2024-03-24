Jack Dempsey defends Scotland mentality after Six Nations criticism but admits: 'It's time to deliver'

Scotland's Jack Dempsey in action during the 2024 Six Nations match against Ireland in Dublin. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Jack Dempsey admits Scotland have to start delivering in the big moments or live to regret it.

The back-rower felt accusations of a weak mental character within the group were wide of the mark despite recent narrow Six Nations losses to France, Italy and Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glasgow No. 8 defended the squad’s work ethic and willingness to learn from setbacks, something he believes is inherent within every player.

But the former Australian international also acknowledged that there has to come a time when it is about stepping up and producing big results rather than simply talking about it.

He said: “A lot of the stuff that has come out in the last few weeks [about a lack of mental strength] has been painted with a broad brush, which I don’t normally agree with. Every week it’s a different story, a different narrative. Every game is very different.

“You’ve got to play what’s in front of you. The Rome game was a very different story to what happened in Ireland, to what happened against France at Murrayfield.

“What we’ve got to grow on is making sure we’re taking the lessons we learn on the Monday and the Tuesday in the review, and making sure it doesn’t happen again. In terms of the mentality, I see what the boys do week in, week out at training. Whether it’s coming down from a guy like Finn Russell all the way down to a guy like Rory Darge, in terms of the experience spectrum, the boys want to win.

“They work really hard. I think we work harder than anyone else. It’s just about making it happen. That’s what we talked about at the end of the Six Nations – we’ve got a summer tour, then the autumn series and then another Six Nations.