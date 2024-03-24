Jack Dempsey defends Scotland mentality after Six Nations criticism but admits: 'It's time to deliver'
Jack Dempsey admits Scotland have to start delivering in the big moments or live to regret it.
The back-rower felt accusations of a weak mental character within the group were wide of the mark despite recent narrow Six Nations losses to France, Italy and Ireland.
The Glasgow No. 8 defended the squad’s work ethic and willingness to learn from setbacks, something he believes is inherent within every player.
But the former Australian international also acknowledged that there has to come a time when it is about stepping up and producing big results rather than simply talking about it.
He said: “A lot of the stuff that has come out in the last few weeks [about a lack of mental strength] has been painted with a broad brush, which I don’t normally agree with. Every week it’s a different story, a different narrative. Every game is very different.
“You’ve got to play what’s in front of you. The Rome game was a very different story to what happened in Ireland, to what happened against France at Murrayfield.
“What we’ve got to grow on is making sure we’re taking the lessons we learn on the Monday and the Tuesday in the review, and making sure it doesn’t happen again. In terms of the mentality, I see what the boys do week in, week out at training. Whether it’s coming down from a guy like Finn Russell all the way down to a guy like Rory Darge, in terms of the experience spectrum, the boys want to win.
“They work really hard. I think we work harder than anyone else. It’s just about making it happen. That’s what we talked about at the end of the Six Nations – we’ve got a summer tour, then the autumn series and then another Six Nations.
“It’s time to deliver. That’s what it is. There’s no point talking about lessons if you’re just sitting there learning the whole time. Eventually your career’s over, you’ve learned all these lessons but what do you have to show for it? That’s the trajectory we are going at.”
