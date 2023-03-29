Jack Dempsey has given Glasgow Warriors a significant boost by signing a new contract.

Jack Dempsey has signed a new deal with Glasgow Warriors. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The popular back-row forward is understood to have penned a two-year deal with the Scotstoun club who are currently riding high in the United Rugby Championship. Dempsey, 28, is in his second season in Glasgow, having arrived from Australia in summer 2021 having played for the New South Wales Waratahs. The former Wallaby didn’t take long to make an impression, his dynamism and abrasive ball-carrying quickly making him a favourite with the Warriors supporters. His form also caught the eye of Gregor Townsend and he was capped by Scotland this season, taking advantage of a change in World Rugby’s eligibility rules which allows a player to switch allegiance at international level after a three-year cooling off period if they have a link to the new country. Dempsey, who qualifies through a Scottish grandfather, was therefore able to play for Scotland despite having previously been capped 14 times by Australia.

He made his debut in dark blue against the Wallabies last October and was involved in Scotland’s recent Six Nations campaign, starting against Ireland and Italy - he was named player of the match against the Azzurri - and coming on as a replacement against England, Wales and France. He now has nine caps for Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really pleased to finalise my future with the club,” Dempsey told glasgowwarriors.org. “Ever since I arrived, this has been a club with a massive amount of ambition and aspirations to play rugby in a particular way, as well as being successful. I’ve enjoyed being a part of it from minute one, especially this season – we’ve gone to another level this year and the competition within the squad is at an all-time high. It’s the right place for me to play my best rugby and I’m excited to see what we can achieve next. We’re moving into a crucial part of the schedule and as we move into knockout rugby, that’s what we as players dream of being involved in.”

Jack Dempsey was played of the match in Scotland's recent Guinness Six Nations win over Italy. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Glasgow sealed their place in the URC play-offs at the weekend with a highly impressive 38-26 win over Munster in Limerick. They turn their attention to the Challenge Cup this Saturday, and will meet the Dragons in a last-16 tie at Scotstoun as they chase honours on two fronts.