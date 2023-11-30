Jack Dempsey blow for Glasgow Warriors but Franco Smith has faith in entire squad

Franco Smith’s ways can often seem unconventional to outsiders but the Glasgow Warriors head coach hopes that with success has come wider acceptance of his methods.

Away tonight to Munster, the reigning champions of the United Rugby Championship, Smith has again chosen not to go with the tried and trusted, even after a run of victories that have spirited his squad to the top of the standings.

One of the eight changes he has made from last weekend’s victory has been enforced – Jack Dempsey has broken a bone at the base of his forehead – but the rest are part of a wider squad rotation plan that factors in the start of their Champions Cup campaign next weekend and then the 1872 Cup derbies with Edinburgh beyond that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every manager in every sport would love the idea of elevating each player in their squad to become first-team ready but few seem as committed to that process as Smith. Asked if he believes he has earned the right to be trusted, the South African said: “I hope so.

Glasgow Warriors Jack Dempsey in action against Ulster.

“This is a long season and we are high up on top of the log. And suddenly there is a lot of expectation. Fifteen players aren’t going to do it for us, 23 players aren’t going to do it for us.

“We need a squad that’s match ready. In the first six weeks we’ve changed the team often. We’ve used 40-plus players out of the 50 that are available.

“I trust and believe in the players. It doesn’t matter who runs out there. Obviously when the public sees it differently, maybe that’s because for a long time it was managed differently and they haven’t changed their minds about it yet.

“But for us to perform consistently there must be freshness, enthusiasm and quality players out there. And that is the way the Leinsters of this world have been doing it. It is an important template to look at.”

Dempsey’s loss, however, so soon after the Scotland back-rower’s rehabilitation from a wrist injury is an undoubted blow.

“Jack broke a bit of a bone above his eye which will require surgery and keep him out for a little bit,” revealed Smith. “It’s on the frontal lobe. It’s a reintroduction to contact injury so it will be a little bit about how the confidence of the player grows in contact. Giving a specific timescale is not ideal at the moment - but we’re looking at around six to eight weeks.”

Smith turns again to Sean Kennedy and Ben Afshar to share scrum-half duties in Cork with George Horne still not ready and Jamie Dobie unavailable for at least another six weeks. But plans to recruit a back-up No. 9 might be on hold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad