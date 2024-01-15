Jack Dempsey and Kyle Steyn give Scotland and Glasgow Warriors huge boost ahead of key matches

Jack Dempsey and Kyle Steyn have been declared fit to play for Glasgow Warriors this weekend, improving their prospects of also featuring for Scotland during the Six Nations.

Back-rower Dempsey has played only once since the World Cup after undergoing surgery on a fractured bone in his skull, while winger Steyn has been sidelined with an ankle problem that has kept him out since October. Glasgow defence coach Pete Murchie, however, revealed the pair are in contention to return in the team’s final Champions Cup pool match at home to Toulon on Friday. That will also be music to the ears of Gregor Townsend as he prepares to name his Scotland squad, especially with Dempsey’s fellow back-rower, Rory Darge, unlikely to be available for the opener against Wales.

Murchie said: “Jack and Kyle have both got a chance of featuring this week. Both are available. Other guys have stuck their hands up recently so there are good selection headaches now. We’re not in a position where we have to chuck someone in who’s just fit. They can get a couple of weeks of training behind them before they play. It’s obviously good timing for the two of them as they’ll both be looking to make an impact with Scotland in the Six Nations. That’s good for Scotland going forward. And it’s good timing for us to have two quality players available again and it’s good for them personally too.”

Glasgow Warriors' Kyle Steyn could return on Friday against Toulon.