'It's different here' - Glasgow Warriors and Franco Smith living up to expectations for new coach

Grant settling in quickly at Scotstoun under Franco Smith

Working for Glasgow Warriors is already living up to expectations for Roddy Grant who joined the club in the summer as an assistant coach to Franco Smith.

Smith’s reputation preceded him and Grant, 38, believes working alongside the South African can have a positive impact on his own development as well as the team’s.

“He really does things differently, which is great and probably what I was after at this stage of my coaching career,” said Grant whose most recent posting was in Tbilisi where he worked alongside Richard Cockerill preparing the Georgian national team for their summer Test against Ireland. “A lot of teams do the same thing in rugby, follow similar programmes. But it's been different here, which has been great and positively different.

Roddy Grant joined the Glasgow Warriors coaching team in the summer. | SNS

“As for the players, I always had the perception they were really good. Obviously, champions [in 2024], a high-performing team. And that's lived up to it. They seem a really mature bunch, regardless of their age profile.

“I think a lot of it comes from Franco as captain of the ship and steering things and the culture. They are mature because there's a lot of responsibility given to them and there are experienced players here, internationals and Lions.”

Although he has not worked in Scotland for a number of years, Grant is well versed in its internecine machinations. Having played 138 competitive games for Edinburgh before injury ended his career prematurely, the former back-rower is quickly getting used to life on the other side of the M8.

“Whatever it takes!” he says with a grin, quoting Glasgow Warriors’ motto. Professional pride means he’s all in for Glasgow now.

“I think when you mature in life, when you get older, things change and pro sport is pro sport,” he said. “I suppose one thing with me is I really enjoy working with a group and the more you're tight with a group, those are the people, regardless of jersey or country, those are the ones you want to do well and care for.”

Roddy Grant in full flow for Edinburgh Rugby against London Irish during a European tie at Murrayfield in January 2012. | Getty Images

It means that when the 1872 Cup games come around he will be determined to beat his old team, just as he was during his five-year stint on the coaching staff of Ulster.

“I can't wait,” he said of the festive double-header.

“I'm a proud person and anything you do you want to be proud of, give your best and be competitive. We're all competitive. You want to win. So I can't wait for that game.

“It was the same when I was with Ulster playing against Edinburgh. Couldn't wait. Loved beating them. But it comes from a place of passion, I suppose, and care for the people that you're with and care for your craft, trade, job, teammates. So I'm really looking forward to it.”

Grant, along with Scott Forrest, is one of two new coaches recruited by the Warriors for the new campaign. With Pete Murchie having left at the end of last season, Forrest is now leading on defence while former Scotland Sevens international Grant’s brief is to work with the forwards, with breakdown and the contact area high on his agenda.

But he stressed that Smith’s philosophy was very inclusive and that there were no “siloes”.