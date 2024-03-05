Scotland's Blair Kinghorn of Scotland dives over to score the third Scotland try during the Six Nations Rugby match between Scotland and Italy at Murrayfield Stadium on March 18, 2023.

This Saturday (March) will see Scotland play their penultimate game of this year's Six Nations Championship - against Italy in Rome.

They'll be hoping to build on wins over England and Wales - and continue to put memories of a disappointing loss against France, when a try that would have won the match was disallowed, behind them.

Here are all the facts and figures relating to the fixture you need to know.

When are Scotland playing Italy in the Six Nations?

Wales v Scotland takes place on Saturday, March 9, with the match kicking off at 2.15pm.

It's taking place at the Stadio Olimpico, in Rome.

Can I watch the game on television?

The match will be broadcast live on STV, with coverage starting at around 1.30pm.

Who is the referee?

The referee is Angus Gardner from Australia.

Who has won the most games in the fixture?

Italy and Scotland have played each other a total of 36 times since their first fixture in 1996, with Scotland winning 28 fixtures and Italy winning eight. There has never been a draw.

When did Italy last beat Scotland?

Italy last beat Scotland in the 2015 Six Nations when they won 19-22 at Murrayfield.

What's been the biggest winning margin and points scored?

Scotland's largest points total was 52 on March 20, 2021, while Italy's largest score was 37 on February 24, 2007.

Scotland's largest winning margin was 42 points on March 20, 2021, while Italy won by 20 points on February 24, 2007.

Which team has the longest winning streak?

Scotland have won 13 successive games since 2015 and will be looking for a record 14th in this year's game. Italy have never won more than one consecutive match against the Scots.

What are the odds of a Scottish win?

The bookies have Scotland as 1/7 hot favourites to win, with Italy prices at a lengthy 5/1 to cause an upset. The odds of a draw are 22/1.

What trophy are the teams playing for?