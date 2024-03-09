Italian pride after Six Nations win over Scotland that was 'two or three years' in the making

Italy’s first home win in the Six Nations for 11 years was a source of huge pride for Michele Lamaro, their captain.

Their 31-29 victory over Scotland in Rome thrilled the vast majority of the near 70,000 sell-out crowd who have had to be more patient than any other home fans in the tournament. For Lamaro, it was the culmination of years of graft and Italy can now go to Cardiff next week with real belief they can achieve their best ever Six Nations season. They beat Wales at the Principality two years ago to break a long losing streak and will be confident of a repeat.

They drew with France in Lille a fortnight ago, a game they should have won, but went one better against the Scots, coming back from 22-10 down to win.

Italy captain Michele Lamaro and Louis Lynagh celebrate following the victory over Scotland. (Photo by Giampiero Sposito/Getty Images)

“We have worked a lot on our details and today we gave it everything,” said Lamaro. “I couldn’t be prouder. Now we have another big week in front of us and we have to go for it as well. “If I didn’t see this day coming, I wouldn’t be playing honestly. I believe 100 per cent this team can play games like this and we proved it two weeks ago, we prove it now. We still have to improve a lot, but to bring back a win in Rome is unbelievable. The stadium was full, that was one of our objectives in the last few months. To be here, to live this moment, is unbelievable.

“It means a lot because it’s a win that doesn’t come from just one game where we played well, it has been two or three years where we have been working so hard to get to the point where we can compete with other teams in this tournament. I think that is the most important thing. The last game we won against Wales in Cardiff, we were really underdogs and came from nowhere, we didn’t play well in that tournament. But we have improved [in this one] from the first game until now.

“We are hungry. We really want to bring this team to the next level. We fully believe in what we do, the hard work we put in. I couldn’t ask for more. But now we have to realise that we have an amazing week in front of us. It’s another great opportunity and we won’t have another one like that in a while [to go three unbeaten]. We need to go for it, prepare well and put in the performance.”

It was Italy’s first win over Scotland in nine years, and a first home success in the Six Nations since 2013, when they finished fourth in the championship after victories over France and Ireland.