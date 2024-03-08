Italian plan to stop Scotland's Finn Russell kept under wraps as Duhan van der Merwe chases record
Italy say they have “a specific plan” to try to stop Finn Russell but are wary of devoting too much attention to the Scotland stand-off in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations match in Rome.
The hosts have not won in their capital city since 2013 but there is an air of expectation around this match after their draw with France in Lille last month when the Azzurri were denied victory by the breadth of a post.
The match at the Stadio Olimpico is a sell-out, and around 15,000 Scots will be in the 69,689 capacity crowd. Scotland will look to Russell to pull the strings in attack as they seek a victory that would keep their slim title hopes alive if England can somehow deny Ireland later on Saturday.
“Every team has someone who can make the difference and Finn is certainly that for Scotland,” said Marius Goosen, the Italy defence coach. “I’m not going to tell you what we have prepared to stop him, but there is a specific plan to create pressure, because we know just how dangerous he can be. But as we have seen in this Six Nations, Scotland have other players who are dangerous too, and we can’t be guilty of not keeping an eye on them as well.”
Rory Darge, who will co-captain the visitors alongside Russell, will be key to Scotland winning enough ball to unleash their attacking threats and he expects a tough battle. “They go hard at the breakdown and they’re a really physical side,” he said. “We need to really be on top of that.”
Duhan van der Merwe is one away from equalling Stuart Hogg’s Scotland try record of 27 but Darge stressed that the team’s focus is solely on winning in Rome. “It would be a nice place for him to do it but I don’t think he’ll have too much of his mind set on that,” said the flanker. “He’ll just be focused on his role, and he might come away with a couple, but we’ll have to wait and see. I’m sure Italy will put us under a lot of pressure.”
