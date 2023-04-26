Scotland back-row Rachel McLachlan admits “it would mean the world” to her if the team was to be cheered on by a record crowd in her home city of Edinburgh on Saturday.

Rachel McLachlan hopes a record crowd can cheer on Scotland Women against Ireland on Saturday. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Ticket sales for the TikTok Women’s Six Nations final round game against Ireland at the DAM Health Stadium in the capital are tracking well and all signs are pointing to the fact that over 4,000 will be in attendance.

If this happens it will usurp the 3,988 that watched the match with England last year and create a record crowd for a Scotland women’s home match since attendances began to be recorded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would mean the world to me,” former Boroughmuir High School pupil McLachlan, 24, said. “Last week [when 3,638 saw them beat Italy] was incredibly overwhelming in all the best ways. After the game all the young fans and older fans were there and we spent about 30 to 40 minutes outside signing things and taking photos.

“That was cool to see and it was like we had a 16th player on the pitch, especially when the crowd got behind us in moments when we had momentum, it does so much for the team. So, if we were able to break the record then that would be a really, really special day.”

It would be even more special if the Scots make it two wins on the bounce versus the winless Irish. “We are going to give it our all,” McLachlan said.