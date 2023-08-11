Is France v Scotland on TV? Kick-off time and match details for Rugby World Cup warm-up

Scotland will play the third of their four warm-up matches for the Rugby World Cup when they take on France in Saint-Étienne on Saturday night.

Blair Kinghorn (left) in action for Scotland against Cameron Woki of France during the Summer Nations Series match at Scottish Gas Murrayfield. Scotland won 25-21 and the side will play against in Saint-Etienne on August 12. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

It’s the second week in a row that the sides have met and it was the Scots who got the better of the World Cup hosts in Edinburgh in the first match. Gregor Townsend’s side trailed 21-3 at half-time at Murrayfield but came back strongly, scoring three second-half tries to win 25-21. France fielded an experimental side last Saturday but have brought back their big guns for the rematch, making 13 changes to their starting side. They have picked completely new back line which includes captain Antoine Dupont and stand-off Romain Ntamack. The match is part of the Summer Nations Series, the umbrella name given to the World Cup warm-up matches played by the leading nations. Scotland opened the series by defeating Italy 25-13 then followed it up with the home win over France.

Who: France v Scotland

What: Summer Nations Series

Where: Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne

When: 8.05pm BST, Saturday, August 12

Referee: Nic Berry (SA)

How to watch the match on TV

Amazon’s Prime Video has secured the rights to the Summer Nations Series in the UK and will show live coverage of the France v Scotland game. The subscription video and on-demand streaming service has broadcast the autumn internationals in recent seasons and its coverage can be accessed as part of Amazon’s Prime subscription. New customers can subscribe to a free 30-day trial. After that, a subscription costs £8.99 a month.

Scotland team news

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

France have made 13 changes and Scotland have made six of their own, two of which are enforced. Zander Fagerson, the tighthead prop, is suspended after being sent off in the win over France last weekend. His place is taken by WP Nel. Ben White injured his ankle in the French game and misses the rematch, with Ali Price taking over at scrum-half. Townsend is confident White will be fit for the World Cup. The four other changes made by the coach include two in the back row, with Rory Darge replacing Hamish Watson at openside flanker and captain Jamie Ritchie coming in for Matt Fagerson at blindside. Elsewhere, George Turner is selected at hooker, taking over from Ewan Ashman, and Kyle Steyn is picked on the right wing in place of the rested Darcy Graham.

Scotland: 15. Blair Kinghorn; 14. Kyle Steyn, 13. Huw Jones, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 11. Duhan van der Merwe; 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ali Price; 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. George Turner, 3. WP Nel, 4. Richie Gray, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Jamie Ritchie (capt), 7. Rory Darge, 8. Jack Dempsey. Replacements: 16. Stuart McInally, 17. Rory Sutherland, 18. Javan Sebastian, 19. Scott Cummings, 20. Sam Skinner, 21. Josh Bayliss, 22. George Horne, 23. Ollie Smith.

France: 15. Thomas Ramos; 14. Damian Penaud, 13. Gael Fickou, 12. Jonathan Danty, 11. Gabin Villiere; 10. Romain Ntamack, 9. Antoine Dupont (capt); 1. Cyril Baille, 2. Julien Marchand, 3. Dorian Aldegheri, 4. Cameron Woki, 5. Thibaud Flament, 6. Paul Boudehent, 7. Charles Ollivon, 8. Gregory Alldritt. Replacements: 16. Pierre Bourgarit, 17. Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18. Uini Atonio, 19. Florian Verhaeghe, 20. Bastien Chalureau, 21. Sekou Macalou, 22. Maxime Lucu, 23. Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

Who else are Scotland playing in the Summer Nations Series?