Ireland wary of Six Nations clash with Scotland as Simon Easterby points out danger areas

Townsend’s attacking mentality noted by Ireland chief

Ireland interim boss Simon Easterby believes Guinness Six Nations rivals Scotland are capable of being one of the most dangerous sides in world rugby.

Following a 27-22 bonus-point win over England in round one, Ireland continue their pursuit of an unprecedented third consecutive championship crown on Sunday afternoon at Murrayfield.

The back-to-back champions have dominated recent meetings between the two countries, winning 14 of the last 15 fixtures, including 10 in a row, dating back more than a decade.

Blair Kinghorn and Huw Jones are some of Scotland's options in attack. | SNS Group

Scotland have registered a number of statement results during the eight-year reign of head coach Gregor Townsend but struggled for consistency and not won the tournament since the final Five Nations in 1999 – 12 months before Easterby made his championship debut as a player.

“It’s going to be no different in terms of the physicality and the attritional nature of the game that we saw out there for the first 35 or 40 minutes,” Easterby said, referring back to the England game. “But the last few years under Gregor, they’ve brought a huge amount of intent in their attacking play.

“They’re a very good attacking team and make it harder for teams to get momentum because of the way they stick in the tackle and they make it slow. But certainly the way they attack and the way they approach the game is as good as anyone on their day.”

Ireland’s defence was caused plenty of problems by England during a first half which they finished 10-5 behind In Easterby’s first match standing in for Andy Farrell, the hosts wrestled control in the second period before a couple of late lapses allowed Steve Borthwick’s visitors to pinch a losing bonus point. Scotland, meanwhile, won 31-19 at home to Italy in their championship opener.

“I guess defensively we conceded a little bit of ground, they got behind us a few times,” said Easterby. “Certainly making sure we’re stronger on that side of the ball, that will probably be a big focus for this week. Scotland have many threats up front but in particular out wide and in the back row, they’re a really strong attacking team. We need to make sure we’re better without the ball for sure.”

Ireland hope Connacht pair Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham will be fit to feature in Edinburgh after sustaining knocks during England’s visit to Dublin. Wing Hansen left the field for a blood substitution but returned to finish the game, while tighthead prop Bealham suffered a leg injury in the second half and was replaced by Tom Clarkson.

Easterby is already short of options for the right side of his front row, with Tadhg Furlong still struggling with a calf problem and Tom O’Toole set to complete a six-game suspension this weekend.

Simon Easterby is in interim charge of the Ireland team. | Getty Images

Asked about the prospect of Leinster rookie Clarkson and uncapped Connacht player Jack Aungier being his options for the number three jersey, the temporary head coach replied: “I guess that’s part of the challenge. We have to keep growing the squad and we have to keep growing the players in different positions.

“I thought Tom was excellent when he came off the bench and Jack has been in good form for Connacht. If that’s how the cards fall for us, we’ll just have to deal with it and make sure we’re in a good place to take on Scotland.”