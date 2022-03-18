Ireland v Scotland: When Scotland last won in Dublin and what happened to the 2010 heroes of Croke Park

Back in 2010, Andy Robinson’s Scots were seeking a victory to avoid the wooden spoon. They had lost their first two games, to France and Wales, and then gone down to Italy in Rome. They bounced back to draw 15-15 with England at Murrayfield but had found tries hard to come by throughout the championship and relied heavily on the boot of stand-off Dan Parks.

Parks was the hero in Dublin, kicking a drop goal and five penalties as Scotland won 23-20 at Croke Park. The game was Ireland’s final match in their temporary home and, like this season, they were chasing a Triple Crown. The Gaelic Games stadium was being used while the Aviva Stadium was being built on the site of their old Lansdowne Road home.

Ireland outscored Scotland two tries to one, with Brian O'Driscoll and Tommy Bowe touching down for the hosts. Johnnie Beattie scored the visitors’ try.

Then, as now, Johnny Sexton was Ireland’s stand-off but the great No 10 had an off day with the boot and was replaced in the second half by Ronan O’Gara.

Scotland’s 2010 win in Dublin was their first there in 12 years, hopefully an omen for this weekend.

Here are the players who secured a famous victory at Croke Park.

1. Allan Jacobsen The man known as 'Chunk' played in two Rugby World Cups and won 65 caps for his country before calling it a day in 2013. Edinburgh Rugby honoured the long-serving prop by creating a trophy made from a mould of his cauliflower ear which is awarded each year to the club's most dedicated player. Returned to the plumbing business when he hung up his boots.

2. Ross Ford Scotland's most capped player of all time is now a strength and conditioning coach for the Scottish Rugby Academy. He played for his country on 110 occasions and also won a cap for the Lions in a storied career but 2010 was the only time he won in Dublin with Scotland.

3. Euan Murray Formidable tighthead prop who played for Glasgow, Agen, Northampton, Worcester, Newcastle and Pau. Capped 66 times for Scotland and toured with the Lions to South Africa in 2009. In the same year he announced that he would no longer play on Sundays due to his Christian beliefs. Murray is a qualified vet.

4. Jim Hamilton A colossus in the Croke Park victory, Jim Hamilton teamed up with Al Kellock to dismantle the Irish lineout. Now an analyst for Premier Sports and a columnist.