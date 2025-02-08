Ireland take action over Scotland Six Nations targeting fears amid late change to team

Prendergast will be looked after by experienced Irish pack

Ireland will seek to protect their rookie stand-off Sam Prendergast amid concerns he could be targeted by Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

The talented Leinster 10 has been given the nod to start ahead of Munster’s Jack Crowley in Edinburgh as the champions look to build on their opening weekend win over England.

Prendergast, 21, will win his fifth cap on Sunday and the occasion will mark his first Test match outside of Dublin. Caelan Doris, the visitors’ captain, said the Irish pack would have his back.

Sam Prendergast will start at 10 for Ireland. | SNS Group

“As a pack you want to look after your nines and tens,” said Doris. “Oppositions are going to come after your nines and 10s, particularly young ones, we’re expecting some of that tomorrow so we’ll be around him, for sure.”

The Irish have been forced into a late change, with Mack Hansen ruled out with a tight hamstring. His place on the right wing goes to Calvin Nash, who comes straight into the starting XV despite not being named in the initial 23-man squad. Doris thinks it will be a “seamless transition”.

“Disappointing for Mack, obviously,” said the skipper. “He's been an integral part of what we've been about over the last number of years, but I think he's made the right call. There's a lot of trust in Calvin in how he's been with us over the last number of years but also how he's played for much of this year.

“The lads are disappointed for Mack, but what an opportunity for Calvin. I’ve known him for quite a while, we played together at 18s and 20s as well, so I have seen his quality the whole way, but probably over the last two years in particular he has kicked on with Munster and took his opportunity incredibly well this time last year over in France.”

Ireland are odds on to win at Murrayfield and extend a streak that currently stands at ten wins in a row against the Scots. The one-side nature of the fixture suggests complacency could be a danger but Doris was keen to dispel such a notion as he lavished praise upon opponents who have caused Ireland little trouble in recent years but did open with a win over Italy last weekend.

Calvin Nash comes in for Ireland after Mack Hansen was not deemed fit enough to play against Scotland. | SNS Group

“I don't think there's any room for [complacency], given the respect we have for them,” said the Leinster No 8. “You hear that outside noise about our record against them, but it hasn't been talked about in here and we've been preparing for a proper Test match.

“We've seen what they've been about over the last number of years, most recently last weekend. Especially at home there's that extra element.

“We've prepared accordingly and we're ready for a proper battle. We're looking forward to it.

“Their attack is very dangerous. They attack with quite a bit of width and flair. Their counterattack, with the wings and back three in general. You're seeing some of the tries Duhan van der Merwe has scored, Darcy Graham as well is a massive threat and Blair Kinghorn too. We'll have our hands full.

“The way Finn Russell plays the game, very much head up, he plays what's in front of him and if there's any sort of disconnection in there he'll take it.”

Ireland didn’t have it all their own way against England in Dublin last weekend, falling behind to a Cadan Murley score and then conceding two late tries to allow Steve Borthwick’s side to nick a losing bonus point. The final scoreline of 27-22 flattered England and Doris suggested Ireland would be a little more circumspect at Murrayfield.

Ireland captain Caelan Doris speaks to the media. | SNS Group

“I think how the first half unfolded I think we probably overplayed a little bit in our own half,” said Doris. “I think we were stuck in a few exit cycles a little bit so potentially a bit more pragmatism there would be something we might be looking at.