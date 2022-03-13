Ireland next for Scotland, and we're ready to front up says Kyle Steyn

Kyle Steyn is tackled by Ange Capuozzo of Italy. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The Glasgow Warriors winger got his first taste of action in this season’s championship when he played the full 80 minutes in the 33-22 win over Italy in Rome.

Ireland away will be a far stiffer test for the Scots who have not won in Dublin since 2010.

Steyn, who set up Chris Harris for his first try against Italy with a perfectly judged kick, felt there was lot to be pleased about in Scotland’s win.

“I think first up, five points away from home in the Six Nations, you’re going to take that any day of the week,” he said. “We knew especially on defence we weren’t as consistent as we wanted to be, and I thought that for most of the game we controlled it pretty well and played rugby where we wanted to play it - in their half.

“But I think we were disappointed that we didn’t kick on in that second half and really make it count. But everything just turns to next week now. The clash in Dublin is going to be massive, and finishing on a high is the top priority.”

Asked specifically about trying to find a way past the Irish, Steyn stressed that defence would be key.