'Interesting': All Blacks' Chicago decision could have Scotland ramifications, says legend

Transatlantic travel for All Blacks ahead of Murrayfield appointment

The USA provide the opposition for Scotland at Murrayfield on the opening weekend of a new autumn Test campaign but Gavin Hastings knows that Gregor Townsend and his coaching team will have one eye on events across the Atlantic on Saturday evening.

New Zealand are playing Ireland in Chicago in a repeat of the sides’ famous encounter in 2016 when the Irish recorded their first win over the All Blacks, coming out on top 40-29 at Soldier Field.

After Chicago, New Zealand will travel to Edinburgh for next Saturday’s engagement with Scotland and Hastings hopes their testing travel itinerary can help Townsend’s side.

The All Blacks perform the haka ahead of the Rugby Championship & Bledisloe Cup match against Australia in Perth. | Getty Images

“Ireland playing in Chicago the week before they play Scotland is interesting,” said the legendary Scotland and Lions full-back. “They're coming from over there and we've got to believe we've got a chance.

“It'll be an interesting one for the All Blacks because I think mentally they'll be very, very excited to go there and try to put to bed the memory of the last time they were in Chicago when obviously Ireland had their first ever victory against the All Blacks.”

It was a breakthrough moment and Ireland have since beaten New Zealand a further four times, including a 2-1 tour success in 2022, but were defeated in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals of 2019 and 2023 and last November in Dublin. Scotland have never beaten the All Blacks and Hastings stressed the importance of confidence before the Murrayfield match.

Lions factor can be significant

“They've got to believe that they've got a chance,” he said. “And, as ever with these things, Scotland have got to play from start to finish as though their lives depended on it. And if they do that and they take every opportunity that comes their way, then, yeah, you've got to hope that they've got a chance. They're the ultimate test, I think, for Scotland.”

He believes the large representation of Scots on the Lions tour can give Townsend’s team a lift going into the new international season. Twelve featured for the tourists in Australia, including Test players Finn Russell, Huw Jones, Blair Kinghorn and Sione Tuipulotu.

Scotland greats Gavin Hastings, right, and Keith Robertson at the launch of the Abbotsford Claret Jug at Sir Walter Scott's home at Abbotsford, in the Borders. | Phil Wilkinson

“Gregor's built a very strong squad,” said Hastings. “And I think for a long, long time now, we've said it's probably been about the strongest Scotland squad for many, many years, maybe since professional rugby started. So, you know, there's a lot to look forward to.

“And I'm sure the players are very much hoping that they can have a successful campaign. I think the fact that a lot of them experienced the Lions in the summer will stand them in good stead. And they'll maybe think, ‘are these other players from the other nations just quite as good as we might have thought they were?’

“When we had a lot of players playing for the Lions we tended to do well. We had two grand slams on the back of Lions tours [in 1984 and 1990]. And because of the confidence that the players take from going on those tours, who knows what might be possible?”

Adam at 10 versus USA

Hastings' son Adam will start at stand-off against the USA on Saturday after an impressive start to the season with Glasgow Warriors.

“He's doing all right and obviously I'm pleased that he's in the squad,” said Hastings senior. “He's enjoying his rugby, he's enjoying being back at Glasgow and, you know, they seem to be playing some great rugby. So fingers crossed.

“He just needs to keep going and build up his fitness. But he's kicking well and he seems to be playing in a good team. So, if he gets an opportunity, it's up to him to take it.”

Hastings was speaking at the launch of a new trophy for the South v Edinburgh inter-district game which will be played in Hawick on the night before Scotland take on New Zealand. The sides will play for the Abbotsford Claret Jug, named after Sir Walter Scott’s home near Melrose and sponsored by the Faculty of Advocates.

Scott was an advocate as well as a novelist and had strong connections to both Edinburgh and the Borders, so the trophy ties together the two sides who will be made up from the best amateur players from each district. Hastings hopes the return of the Inter-District Championship can be a precursor for the revival of the Scotland Club International XV.