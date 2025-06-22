Scottish coaches and players bond over their love of coffee

I don’t drink coffee at home — that’s my rule. Instead, most mornings, I grab a coffee at one of the local coffee spots.

Not long after moving to Edinburgh, I was on one such coffee run, making my way down the city’s winding cobblestone streets. Rounding the corner to the specialty coffee shop, I noticed a group of ten or so gigantic men queuing.

As the barista steamed my oat latte, he informed me the All Blacks were outside. A few weeks later, I bumped into the Argentinian national rugby team.

After a few more run-ins with international rugby teams throughout the city’s coffee bars, the image of these brawny men holding tiny cups stuck with me. Walking back home, sipping my coffee, I couldn’t help but wonder: What is it about coffee that has rugby players hooked?

Lisa Simonis with Scotland and Lions assistant coach John Dalziel and Craig Jackson, head coach of Stirling County RFC, outside a coffee shop near Murrayfield, Edinburgh. | Lisa Simonis

As I set out to understand this relationship, Scottish Rugby (SRU) shared with me that while many in the squad have an affinity for coffee, one name stands out: John Dalziel. Scotland’s Forwards Coach — and one of this year’s five British & Irish Lions assistants — John co-founded Distrikt Coffee with Craig Jackson, Head Coach of Stirling County RFC.

I met the two for a cup under the spring sun near Murrayfield. Distrikt’s story begins in the small Border’s town of Melrose, where Craig Jackson and John Dalziel met while playing for Melrose RFS in the late 2000s. Their life journeys have since been a series of intertwining parallels, with both being involved with Scotland 7s, London Scottish FC, and coaching.

Coffee is often an acquired taste passed on by someone who already loves it. Over time, the bitter, battery-acid-like punch gradually fades, yielding notes of fruit, caramel, and milk chocolate.

There was a time when rugby and coffee were strangers. Now, rugby has a colossal coffee culture, spanning teams across the UK and abroad. Coffee gives teams a space to bond and have conversations that don’t always suit the changing room.

Once upon a time, post-practice pints and meals were ways for the squad to socialise. These days, jugs of foaming beer are more of an occasional occurrence, with coffee emerging as a healthier alternative more conducive to the demands of professional sport.

Distrikt Coffee was co-established by Scotland and Lions assistant coach John Dalziel and Craig Jackson, head coach of Stirling County RFC. | Lisa Simonis

While most players have their own machines at home to use on their own time, at training camp, coffee helps structure the day.

Between sessions, players like to make their own coffees using the team machine, often comparing latte art skills. While travelling, some teams go on a “bean hunt”, searching for the best local specialty spots.

From a coaching perspective, coffee has become a significant tool. As John and Craig explained, establishing a solid foundation of trust within a team is crucial. The squad needs a safety net — a support system to rely on when things go awry and people with whom to celebrate the highs.

Known as sports or performance psychology, the link between the brain and sports has become a make-or-break factor in a player’s performance. For many high-performance athletes, coffee offers a moment to focus on mental well-being.

Craig’s initial coffee venture started with a coffee trailer, a popular choice among rugby coffee business owners. One of Scotland's earliest rugby-related coffee businesses was Damo’s Coffee, founded by former Scotland player Damien Hoyland, now playing for Old Glory DC.

Speaking to The Big Coffee, the UK’s leading mobile coffee unit manufacturer, it was clear that trailers are often favoured over high-street shops thanks to lower startup costs, flexibility, and quick setup. Their mobility and outdoor nature also align with athletes’ active lifestyles, offering a convenient grab-and-go option for quality coffee between training sessions.

The popularity of coffee trailers includes new additions like Ramblin Roast, launched by Edinburgh Rugby fly-half Cammy Scott and his longtime friend, former Scotland U20s player Ethan McVicker. The idea started with a portable coffee maker on a camping trip. For the pair, their mobile setup is more than a business — it’s a way to connect with the community beyond rugby and step away from the pressures of the sport.

Edinburgh Rugby fly-half Cammy Scott (right) and former Scotland U20s player Ethan McVicker run their own coffee trailer, Ramblin Roast. | Lisa Simonis

Pop-ups are also part of rugby’s coffee culture. Cairngorm Coffee recently partnered with the SRU to bring “Connection Cafe” to the squad’s hotel and training camp. It’s a time for players to enjoy a cup, chat with teammates and coaches, and maybe play cards.

Conceived as a visualisation of Scotland’s geography, Distrikt features four blends, each embodying a unique landscape: D1 for the north, D2 for the mid-belt, D3 for the Borders, and a house blend that combines all three. This breakdown mirrors rugby’s regional zones, which contribute to the selection of representative teams.

D3 was the first to launch as a personal nod to Craig and John, who hail from the Borders. It has a soft, luscious taste with notes of vanilla and hazelnut that mirror the rolling hills, painting the horizon in shades of green decorated with clusters of trees and winding rivers. The release of D1 and D2 is sure to follow as Distrikt grows.

Sitting across from Craig and John, I got the sense they were totally in sync. It felt like watching a verbal game of rugby as they caught and passed words seamlessly, finishing each other’s sentences at least three times.

Fagerson brothers in the Zone

Rugby and coffee crossed paths again when, one weekend, on my morning coffee run, I heard about a new cafe opening in St Andrews. The cafe is co-owned by Scottish international rugby star brothers Matt and Zander Fagerson alongside Fraser Smith, founder of Dundee’s EH9 Espresso.

On a sunny Wednesday morning, I took the train up the coast, the sea glistening in the morning sunshine as I ventured to meet the trio at the newly opened Zone.One, located inside the Saints Sport, at the University of St Andrews.

Picture an idyllic small town nestled among rolling hills and quaint stone houses by the seaside. Away from the city noise of car engines and crowds, I could hear the gentle breeze and birdsong as I walked to the complex.

Saints Sport provides top-class sports facilities to students and is one of Scotland's premier venues for sports training camps. For over 15 years, the University has been hosting professional clubs and international squads while remaining vital to the local community.

Scottish international rugby star brothers Matt (right) and Zander Fagerson alongside Fraser Smith (centre) at the newly opened Zone.One cafe in St Andrews. | Sandy Coull

Walking through the door, I spotted Fraser serving iced matcha lattes to a couple of students heading to class after a gym session. Zone.One is located at the entrance of the complex, placing it in a high-traffic spot for anyone coming or going.

Something other than the caffeine had the place buzzing. Just a week after opening, Zone.One had already become a community hub.

Students and gym-goers came and went, waving to Fraser with hellos and goodbyes. Some shared gym goals, having just hit a personal best. Others shared life goals, like exam results. Whatever the news, Fraser was the first to hear it.

Just as I was getting used to the bustle of Zone.One, I looked to my right and saw Zander and Matt Fagerson walk in through the sliding glass doors, almost like they were stepping out of the tunnel and onto the pitch.

Like Fraser, the brothers love coffee. A young Zander and Fraser met while playing rugby against each other before becoming lifelong friends.

The moment the Fagersons shook my hand with a firm but gentle grip, I had the feeling that if I played rugby, I’d go flying like a rubber ball off a wall. And yet, despite their intimidating build, they were among the nicest people I’ve met.

They were present, eyes locked and minds loaded. I guess that’s what some call the “zone” — that elusive state where athletes perform at their peak. Appropriately, Zone.One’s name references the resting heart rate zone, the place to rest pre- and post-workout.

Knowing your squad is key to rugby. As Zander explained, if you understand your teammates and what drives them, you can “push the right buttons” when needed. Knowing someone plays for their family or country is enough to say a few words when the going gets tough on the pitch.

Studies have shown that caffeine can benefit high-performance athletes. For some squad members, the caffeine boost from an espresso shot or caffeine gummies before a game can increase alertness and power.

After a friendly latte art competition, I stood back as Fraser and the Fagersons took over, pulling shots and serving customers. The brothers’ first visit to Zone.One was a relaxed and exciting affair with big smiles all around.

They were chatting, eyes beaming. It’s a side I suspect most don’t get to see. I stood next to the Fagersons’ father, both of us holding cups of coffee the boys had poured. Growing up, Mr Fagerson’s coffee pot in the family home introduced the brothers to coffee early on.

With Zander’s father-in-law on my other side, I was reminded just how human rugby players are, despite seeming almost supernatural on the pitch. Zander mentioned that once players retire, it’s the squad they miss most, the people who share all the highs and lows on and off the field.

From left: Zander Fagerson, his brother Matt and Fraser Smith serve a customer at the Zone.One cafe, located inside the Saints Sport, at the University of St Andrews. | Sandy Coull

In a dizzying series of connections, rugby and coffee seem tightly intertwined. Like Fraser, numerous baristas are former and even current rugby players, including Robi Lambie, owner of Cairngorm Coffee Roasters.

A true rugby fan, Robi played in his youth before opening one of Edinburgh’s iconic coffee shops. Cairngorm has released three limited-edition Six Nations coffees and previously crafted forty personalised coffee bags, one for each Scotland player.

The relationship between Cairngorm and Distrikt is rooted in rugby. Craig and John were introduced to Robi through one of Cairngorm’s baristas, Kyle McGhie, who played for Craig’s team, the Stirling Wolves. I met Kyle a few years ago when he poured swan latte art into my coffee at a local cafe.

Kyle’s coffee journey began during lockdown when a teammate posted a photo of a specialty coffee shop. Curious, he visited and struck up a conversation with the owner about the beans. That encounter ignited a career in coffee and led him to the UK Barista Championship 2023, where he was among the UK’s top 10 baristas and the only Scot in the final.

Kyle’s little sister, Francesca McGhie, plays for Scotland’s women’s rugby team. Unsurprisingly, coffee culture is just as much a part of women’s rugby. The Welsh women’s squad often drops by my local cafe when they’re in town. One by one, the women filter into the shop, combining smaller tables as the group grows.

Craig and John’s Distrikt Coffee is roasted locally at Cairngorm’s roastery. In a warehouse in Portobello, I got a sneak peek at the behind-the-scenes magic that turns green, raw coffee into its distinct roasted brown familiar to most coffee drinkers.

Rows of hessian coffee sacks labelled Colombia, Honduras, and Brazil lined the back as the roasting machine swirled a fresh batch of beans, the seeds cracking from the heat. The process was visible only through a peek-a-boo hole at the front until it opened, and the roasted coffee came cascading into the cooling tray.

To think that these little beans travelled halfway across the world and will probably end up in someone’s coffee cup. In Distrikt’s case, that someone is likely a rugby player.

Setting out to understand rugby’s coffee culture, I stumbled upon a story about people bound together by friendship, connection, community, and coffee. Somewhere along the way, I ended up drinking coffee with the guys, and by the end, I had enough caffeine to see my hands twitching as I wrote it all down.